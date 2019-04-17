IPL Points Table and updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap list

Captain R Ashwin starred with the ball and his late cameo with the bat in final over guided Kings XI Punjab to a convincing win over Rajasthan Royals. KL Rahul also played a crucial knock with the bat at the top of the order and defeated the winners of the inaugural IPL edition 12 runs in a game that was pretty much in control of the hosts in the final stages in Mohali on Tuesday.

After this win, KXIP Punjab grabbed the fourth spot in the points table with 10 points to keep play-off hopes alive. However, it was RR’s sixth loss and they are still in the seventh spot with just four points.

Here is a look at the updated points table:

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 09:16 IST