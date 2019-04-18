IPL Points Table and updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap list

Chennai Super Kings minus MS Dhoni stumbled in Hyderabad as the hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad strolled past them to bag the match by a comprehensive margin of 6 wickets.

There was not much to cheer for the huge number of CSK supporters in Hyderabad as their side suffered a mini batting collapse in the middle-overs to finish on 132/5, their lowest total in this edition batting first. SRH didn’t let slip the advantage, reaching 137/4 in 16.5 overs, the six-wicket win their fourth of the season.

“I think it is a very good wake up call. I think we didn’t put a decent score on the board and kept losing wickets. Faf and Watson gave us a good start but we could not capitalize. We lost too many wickets in between and that’s why it cost us the game. We should have looked for partnerships and should have rotated our strike better,” stand in skipper Suresh Raina said after the match.

Here is the updated points table:

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 09:54 IST