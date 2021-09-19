Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ipl / CSK vs MI: It's Dhoni vs Rohit as IPL 2021 returns with rivals Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings kicking off UAE leg
ipl

CSK vs MI: It's Dhoni vs Rohit as IPL 2021 returns with rivals Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings kicking off UAE leg

After what happened in Manchester and more recently in Rawalpindi, here's hoping the IPL can remove the uncertainties of what has transpired in world cricket over the last 10 days. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are the two most successful IPL captains in history. (Mumbai Indians/Twitter)

Little over four months after the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in India brought the IPL 2021 to an indefinite halt, the tournament is back, albeit this time, in the UAE to finish the remaining 31 matches of the season. The last time the IPL was on, fingers were pointed at it. With India grappling with a deadly Wave 2, questions were being asked of the IPL's existence. It went on silently, before the dreadful virus made its way through the bio-bubble and affected the players.

Rightfully, it was called off. But now it's back, once again to revive cricket and do what it does best – provide entertainment and restore sanity back to cricket. And what better way than for the IPL to begin its second half by pitting its two giants against one another. The 'El Clasico' of the IPL as familiar rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will get the second half underway.

Also Read | ‘If I’ve to pick one team…': Sehwag names the winner of IPL 2021 ahead of MI vs CSK clash

MI and CSK have stolen the show several time in the past. Think of the IPL final in 2010, 2018 and 2019, to go with so many memorable league matches. And this promises to add to legacy of this rival. On one side is man in form Rohit Sharma, who cannot put a foot wrong. Fresh off a fabulous series in England, Rohit had only a few days to prepare after being transferred from England to the UAE via a charter flight. On the other hand, MS Dhoni has been training with his boys for a few weeks, but he doesn't have much game time behind him.

RELATED STORIES

Two of the most successful IPL teams to kick things off. It doesn't get better than that. Welcome back, IPL. Bring it on!

What: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Match 30

When: Sunday, September 19

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Weather: Clear skies with temperature touching the late 30s

Team News

Mumbai Indians: MI's XI pretty much picks itself. First, there are the five usual suspects – Rohit, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. Then, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan promise to bolster the already power-packed batting. Rahul Chahar is expected to be the frontline spinner ahead of Jayant Yadav. While Trent Boult is surely going to partner Bumrah, pacer Adam Milne is expected to get the nod over Nathan Coulter-Nile for his stupendous show at The Hundred.

MI Probable XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Quinton de Kock (WK), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Ishan Kishan, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Adam Milne, 9 Trent Boult, 10 Rahul Chahar, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings: CSK would breathe the sigh of relief with Faf du Plessis – their leading run-getter in the first-half – being declared fit after recovering from a groin injury he sustained at the CPL. Furthermore, Dwayne Bravo, who recently played his 500th T20 game and won a CPL title, is a likely starter as well. It will be a shocker if Suresh Raina, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur do not get a place in the XI. In addition, in Deepak Chahar and Lungi Ngidi, CSK have a well-sorted fast bowling duo. Last year, when the tournament was played in the UAE, Imran Tahir played just three matches.

CSK Probable XI: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Suresh Raina, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Ravindra Jadeja, 6 MS Dhoni (Captain/WK) 7 Dwayne Bravo, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Josh Hazlewood

Stats and Trivia

- Bumrah and Bravo will be playing their 100th game for their respective franchises

- Ishan is 35 runs shy of competing 1000 runs for MI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl ipl 2021 mumbai indians chennai super kings csk rohit sharma ms dhoni
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India captaincy, T20 World Cup add spice as 2021 IPL resumes 

SRH skipper Williamson happy to see players getting used to different roles

Ishan Kishan gives a glimpse of MI's preparation ahead of IPL 2021 resumption

Kohli: Matches played on reaction, belief in moments, not on data, analysis
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP