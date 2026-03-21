‘Deduct money from IPL contract if players decide against bowling four overs at the last minute’: Ashwin's radical idea

Cameron Green was the most expensive buy at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction, as he was picked by the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 25.20 crore. The pressure is immense on the 26-year-old. Leaving his poor form aside, no one really knows whether Green would even bowl for the franchise once the tournament begins on March 28. The medium pacer landed in Kolkata on Saturday; however, question marks remain over his utility. Cameron Green was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a record-breaking ₹25.20 crore. (PTI)

Ever since making a return from a career-threatening back injury, Green hasn't bowled much and has been used sporadically by Australia across formats. However, the price tag is such that one expects Green to bowl full throttle and fill the big Andre Russell void in the squad after the latter's IPL retirement.

Also Read: KKR's Cameron Green splash of ₹ 25.20 crore, a profit or loss battle: How much must he deliver to fill the Russell void However, amid uncertainty over Green's bowling future in the T20 tournament, Ravichandran Ashwin suggested a radical change, saying that if players say they cannot bowl the full quota of overs, their contracts should be deducted. He said that franchises pick players with a role in mind, and last-minute workload management dictated by home boards can hamper their planning and season roadmap.

“I have one question regarding Cameron Green. Will Cricket Australia allow him to bowl four overs in every IPL match? Cricket Australia can very well tell him, 'You cannot bowl four overs.’ So we need to wait and see what the situation is regarding him,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’.

“It's very simple. Cricket Australia are saying you play in the IPL, but for us, Test cricket is more important. He's centrally contracted with them. But a similar opportunity should be given to the IPL teams. If you bowl only 2 overs, I will deduct INR 2 crore from your contract fee. If he's not able to deliver the four overs, you have the right to cut the money. When you were coming into the auction, we expected you to bowl four overs every time. If there are restrictions, then the team should be able to cut the contract money. This is my simple and humble opinion. If you are KKR and Shah Rukh Khan, you have given INR 25 crore to one player, and he says, ‘I will only bowl one over.’ How will you feel?” he added.

Take the best out of Green The former India spinner also said that it would be interesting to see how KKR utilise Green in the IPL 2026.

“If I were KKR, I would be thinking, how can I take the best out of Cameron Green. He has to arrive at the party. His confidence would be on the lower side, looking at his recent performances," said Ashwin.

The IPL 2026 season will begin with the contest between RCB and SRH on March 28. KKR will play their first game against the five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.