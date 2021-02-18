IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Ipl / IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Delhi Capitals after auction
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Delhi Capitals after auction

IPL 2021 Auction: Delhi Capitals bought Steve Smith for 2.2 crore, along with several key players at the auction.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:43 PM IST

The Indian Premier League 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals made a mark at the IPL 2021 auction when they bought Australia's Steve Smith for just 2.2 crore. Smith, who led Rajasthan Royals in the previous season, was released earlier this year. He will now play for DC in the upcoming season.

"It was just incredible to get Steve Smith. We are shocked about how he went only for 2.2 crore, but to get a player of the calibre of Steve Smith, it's going to add a lot to our squad, a lot to our balance. His leadership, his batting, his experience, everything.

IPL 2021 Auction: Full list of players sold and unsold

"Everyone associated with Delhi is just thrilled. We discussed Smith's name before the auction and we thought that he would go for much higher, so we had thought that if an opportunity arises, we will go for him, but we never anticipated actually getting him," DC co-owner Parth Jain said in a press release.

Apart from Smith, DC also bought England speedster Tom Curran for 5.25 crore, who was their most expensive buy at the auction. DC also spent money on Sam Billings and Umesh Yadav, buying the two players at their base prices of 2 crore, and 1 crore, respectively.

Here is how Delhi Capitals squad shape up after the auction:

Delhi Capitals squad:

Players retained: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams

Players bought: Tom Curran (5.25 crore), Steven Smith (2.2 crore), Sam Billings (2 crore), Umesh Yadav (1 crore), Ripal Patel (20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (20 lakh), Lukman Meriwala (20 lakh), M Siddharth (20 lakh)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 ipl 2021 auction

Related Stories

Chris Morris (L), Krishnappa Gowtham (R)(HT Collage)
Chris Morris (L), Krishnappa Gowtham (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

Record deal for Morris, Gowtham goes for 9.25 cr

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Morris became the most expensive buy in the IPL auction history with Rajasthan Royals shelling out big money for the all-rounder even as uncapped players such as Gowtham also hogged the limelight here on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Krishanppa Gowtham(Twitter)
Krishanppa Gowtham(Twitter)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: K Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped Indian player

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Gowtham is the second off-spinner bought by MS Dhoni-led side after England all-rounder Moeen Ali.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.(AP)
FILE: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.(AP)
ipl

Shakib Al Hasan, back from ban, returns to his IPL "home" team

By Dhiman Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The top Bangladesh all-rounder was bought by former champions Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs.3.20 crore
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Morris - File Photo(Reuters)
Chris Morris - File Photo(Reuters)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris becomes IPL's most expensive player

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Before Morris, Australian “big-show” Glenn Maxwell who knows all about handling prize tags, went for big money yet again—at 14.25 crore, the most he has ever made in the IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). File(PTI)
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). File(PTI)
ipl

IPL 2021: Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad after auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:13 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Sunriser Hyderabad only bought as handful of players at the auction, with Kedar Jadhav being the most expensive buy for 2 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Mumbai Indians winning their fifth IPL title.(MI/Twitter)
File image of Mumbai Indians winning their fifth IPL title.(MI/Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Mumbai Indians after auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:05 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: The defending champions needed to buy fast bowlers ahead of the upcoming season, and the franchise bought Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jimmy Neesham.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Delhi Capitals after auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:43 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Delhi Capitals bought Steve Smith for 2.2 crore, along with several key players at the auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krishanppa Gowtham(Twitter)
Krishanppa Gowtham(Twitter)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: K Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped Indian player

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Gowtham is the second off-spinner bought by MS Dhoni-led side after England all-rounder Moeen Ali.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Eoin Morgan from KKR’s practice session in UAE(Twitter)
Photo of Eoin Morgan from KKR’s practice session in UAE(Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auctions: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders after auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders made two big buys in the accelerated session, getting services of Harbhajan Singh and Karun Nair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Morris (L), Krishnappa Gowtham (R)(HT Collage)
Chris Morris (L), Krishnappa Gowtham (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

Record deal for Morris, Gowtham goes for 9.25 cr

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Morris became the most expensive buy in the IPL auction history with Rajasthan Royals shelling out big money for the all-rounder even as uncapped players such as Gowtham also hogged the limelight here on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh (L) and Kedar Jadhav (R)(HT Collage)
Harbhajan Singh (L) and Kedar Jadhav (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

India stars Harbhajan and Kedar Jadhav picked up in accelerated auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:30 PM IST
IPL Auction 2021: Harbhajan was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders while Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Kedar Jadhav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell: File Photo(AP)
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell: File Photo(AP)
ipl

Glenn Maxwell ready to ‘put everything’ to help RCB ‘lift the trophy’

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Maxwell on Thursday was bought by RCB in the ongoing mini-auction of the IPL for 14.25 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: CSK bring Cheteshwar Pujara on board for 50 Lakh

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Pujara last played in IPL for Punjab in 2014. He has played 30 games in the cash-rich tournament and will now don the yellow jersey for the former champions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh: File photo(HT Archive)
Harbhajan Singh: File photo(HT Archive)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: Harbhajan goes unsold, MI bag Piyush Chawla

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Piyush Chawla was picked up by Mumbai Indians for 2.4 crore. Harbhajan who had his base price as 2 crore did not find any takers and went unsold.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson(Twitter)
RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson(Twitter)
ipl

‘We all look at how to bring the best out of Maxwell’: Mike Hesson

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:18 PM IST
The Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to bag all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for a whopping 14.25 crore in IPL players' auction in Chennai on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Trophy(IPL/Twitter)
IPL Trophy(IPL/Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021: BCCI-Vivo deal back in place for three years

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:48 PM IST
The IPL chairman also confirmed that IPL 2021 will most likely see fans return to the stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DC coach Ricky Ponting(Special arrangement)
DC coach Ricky Ponting(Special arrangement)
ipl

Hope 'moneybags' McCullum doesn't outbid me again in IPL auction: Ponting

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 18 (ANI): Former Australian skipper and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Thursday teased Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP