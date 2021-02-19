IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021
Rajasthan Royals seem to be on a mission of stunning the cricket lovers out there. Last month, they made a massive decision of naming Sanju Samson as their captain and parted ways with Steve Smith. And then, on Thursday, they added a new chapter in Indian Premier League history by snapping up South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping sum of ₹16.25 crores.
This deal made Morris the most expensive player of the IPL history. He beat Yuvraj Singh's record of being the most expensive player in IPL auction. Yuvraj was picked up by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for 16 crores in IPL 2015.
They also went big for the likes of all-rounder Shivam Dube and uncapped Chetan Sakariya. While Dube bagged a deal of ₹4.4 crore over the base price of ₹50 lakh, Sakariya was bought for ₹1.2 crore after starting from ₹20 lakh.
The other big buys were Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim ( ₹1 crore) and Liam Livingstone ( ₹70 lakh). Uncapped players - KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav and Akash Singh were picked at their base prices – ₹20 lakh.
Here is how the RR squad looks like for the upcoming season:
Rajasthan Royals squad:
Players retained: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra.
Players bought: Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.
Purse Left: INR 13.65 Cr
