IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Ipl / IPL 2021 auction: Little known uncapped Indians who can start a bidding war
Mohammed Azharuddeen is delighted after scoring his century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy(BCCI)
Mohammed Azharuddeen is delighted after scoring his century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy(BCCI)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction: Little known uncapped Indians who can start a bidding war

  • Over the past few years, India's domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has turned out to be a great platform for many young and seasoned campaigners to attract the attention of IPL teams.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:40 PM IST

The Indian Premier League auction has had a history of creating overnight millionaires. Little known players have in the past had huge pay days as IPL franchises tussled with one another to get their hands on unknown commodities and young talent.

Over the past few years, India's domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has turned out to be a great platform for many young and seasoned campaigners to attract the attention of IPL teams.

ALSO READ - IPL 2021 auction: The stars with 2 crore base price and their possible suitors

With the mini auction ahead of IPL 2021 coming up, here is a look at some uncapped Indian players who can get the cash registers ringing despite not being popular names:

1) Avi Barot: Base Price - 20 lakh - The 28-year-old Saurashtra batsman is expected to be on the must get list of several teams after his exploits in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He smashed 32 boundaries and 12 sixes in 5 innings at a strike-rate of 185. He scored a century and a half-century to end with 283 runs in the tournament.

2) Rahul Gahlaut: Base Price - 20 lakh - The Services batsman lit up Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with his consistent show too. 244 runs at a strike-rate of 177 with three half-centuries means he will be a good catch for teams looking to add valuable uncapped Indian players to their side.

3) Mohammed Azharuddeen: Base Price - 20 lakh - The Kerala batsman's unbeaten knock of 137 is the kind of innings that holds the potential of creating an instant impact. He didn't do much in the remaining 4 innings in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but in that innings he showcased his full range of strokes and that has definitely turned the head of many scouts in IPL.

4) Chetan Sakariya: Base Price - 20 lakh - The 23-year-old left-arm paceman from Saurashtra picked up 12 wickets from 5 matches at a brilliant economy of 4.9. Teams often look for left-arm pacers for variety and Sakariya could fit into the plans of some franchise as a back-up Indian pace option.

5) Kedar Devdhar: Base Price - 20 lakh - At 31, Devdhar is not a youngster anymore but 349 runs in 8 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy could well prove to be his lucky year when someone picks him in the auction. His strike-rate is an issue but Devdhar's consistency this season should be rewarded with a contract.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 ipl auction list indian premier league
app
Close
Australia's Steve Smith.(AFP)
Australia's Steve Smith.(AFP)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction: The stars with 2 crore base price and their possible suitors

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Here are the 10 players who have opted to keep the maximum base price of 2 crore and who we think could be their most likely suitor or suitors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of IPL auctions.(IPL)
File image of IPL auctions.(IPL)
ipl

Will IPL reward Test stars like Cheteshwar Pujara on the auction table?

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:15 AM IST
  • Also throwing his name in the ring is the Sydney Test saviour Hanuma Vihari, with a base prize of 1 crore. His IPL record, like Pujara, is not flattering with 284 runs in 24 matches at a strike rate of 88.47. After featuring in IPL 2019 for Delhi Capitals, he went unsold, last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai Super Kings cricketer Harbhajan Singh (C) along with Mahendar Singh Dhoni (R) and Suresh Raina (L)(AFP)
Chennai Super Kings cricketer Harbhajan Singh (C) along with Mahendar Singh Dhoni (R) and Suresh Raina (L)(AFP)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction: Two Indians in 2 crore base price, KXIP with most money

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Apart from Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav, eight overseas cricketers are in the top bracket of INR 2 crore for the IPL 2021 auction slated to take place in Chennai on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sanjay Bangar. (Getty Images)
File image of Sanjay Bangar. (Getty Images)
ipl

IPL 2021: Sanjay Bangar joins RCB as batting consultant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:40 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Bangar will join RCB's coaching staff, which includes Simon Katich as the head coach and Mike Hesson, serving as director of operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Tendulkar(Twitter)
Arjun Tendulkar(Twitter)
ipl

Arjun Tendulkar registers for IPL 2021 auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has enrolled in the auction with a base price of 20 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowls during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, (PTI)
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowls during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, (PTI)
ipl

Jasprit Bumrah begins home run on India's tough bowling day

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • The bowling spearhead strikes twice by overcoming difficult conditions on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of IPL Trophy(Twitter)
File photo of IPL Trophy(Twitter)
ipl

Smith, Moeen Ali head massive list of players registered for IPL mini-auction

By Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:00 PM IST
  • Steve Smith released by Rajasthan Royals, Shakib Al Hasan returning to IPL after serving an anti-corruption suspension, Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - both released by CSK are amongst the 11 prominent names to have kept their base price at the higher end of R2 crores.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
ipl

Cricket Australia to grant NOC to IPL-bound players on case-by-case basis

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Even though the IPL-bound Australian cricketers are sweating over their participation in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league, to be held in India in the second week of April, players' agents have indicated that unless there are injury concerns, there should not be any issue in granting NOCs as the event will be organised during CA's official break.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav, Karun Nair and Murali Vijay are likely to attract no buyers. (Twitter)
The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav, Karun Nair and Murali Vijay are likely to attract no buyers. (Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction: Five released players who will find it tough to find a buyer

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: As we gear up for the IPL to return to India, here is a list of five players who may struggle to find a team in the auction on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photos of Mohammed Azharuddeen (L), Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Jason Roy (R)(HT Collage)
Photos of Mohammed Azharuddeen (L), Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Jason Roy (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

IPL 2021: Five players who can set the auction tables on fire

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Let’s have a look at the list of players who can grab a good deal in the upcoming mini-auction
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Auctions (IPL)
IPL Auctions (IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:54 PM IST
IPL auction dates announced: Indian players who don't have a contract and wish to be a part of the auction will need to fill the player auction agreement and submit it online on February 4 by 5 pm. The originals can be sent by post till February 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell.(IPL/Twitter)
Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell.(IPL/Twitter)
ipl

Agarkar believes teams may still chase Maxwell despite poor IPL 2020

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar stated that some other franchise may still go for him and bid for the Australian all-rounder with a heavy sum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir who led KKR to two IPL titles.(Getty Images)
File image of Gautam Gambhir who led KKR to two IPL titles.(Getty Images)
ipl

'He should be allowed to go elsewhere': Gambhir 'surprised' KKR retained spinner

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Speaking on Star Sports, Gambhir said that KKR should have allowed Kuldeep to go elsewhere in case he is not in their plans for the future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
ipl

Chennai to stage IPL mini auction on Feb 18

By Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Teams will be left to make some tricky selection calls, with IPL’s return home still not a certainty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alex Carey during a practice session ahead of DC’s match against RR.(Delhi Capitals)
Alex Carey during a practice session ahead of DC’s match against RR.(Delhi Capitals)
ipl

Carey, Coulter-Nile not surprised at IPL franchises releasing them

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:48 PM IST
IPL 2021: Most of the IPL teams released overseas players who had not performed well and opened up the slots for the auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP