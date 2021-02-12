IPL 2021 auction: Little known uncapped Indians who can start a bidding war

The Indian Premier League auction has had a history of creating overnight millionaires. Little known players have in the past had huge pay days as IPL franchises tussled with one another to get their hands on unknown commodities and young talent.

Over the past few years, India's domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has turned out to be a great platform for many young and seasoned campaigners to attract the attention of IPL teams.

With the mini auction ahead of IPL 2021 coming up, here is a look at some uncapped Indian players who can get the cash registers ringing despite not being popular names:

1) Avi Barot: Base Price - 20 lakh - The 28-year-old Saurashtra batsman is expected to be on the must get list of several teams after his exploits in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He smashed 32 boundaries and 12 sixes in 5 innings at a strike-rate of 185. He scored a century and a half-century to end with 283 runs in the tournament.

2) Rahul Gahlaut: Base Price - 20 lakh - The Services batsman lit up Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with his consistent show too. 244 runs at a strike-rate of 177 with three half-centuries means he will be a good catch for teams looking to add valuable uncapped Indian players to their side.

3) Mohammed Azharuddeen: Base Price - 20 lakh - The Kerala batsman's unbeaten knock of 137 is the kind of innings that holds the potential of creating an instant impact. He didn't do much in the remaining 4 innings in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but in that innings he showcased his full range of strokes and that has definitely turned the head of many scouts in IPL.

4) Chetan Sakariya: Base Price - 20 lakh - The 23-year-old left-arm paceman from Saurashtra picked up 12 wickets from 5 matches at a brilliant economy of 4.9. Teams often look for left-arm pacers for variety and Sakariya could fit into the plans of some franchise as a back-up Indian pace option.

5) Kedar Devdhar: Base Price - 20 lakh - At 31, Devdhar is not a youngster anymore but 349 runs in 8 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy could well prove to be his lucky year when someone picks him in the auction. His strike-rate is an issue but Devdhar's consistency this season should be rewarded with a contract.