Home / Cricket / Ipl / IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis, Bravo, Tahir arrive in Dubai to join CSK
DJ Bravo (L), Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir (R) arrive in the UAE for IPL 2021(HT Collage)
DJ Bravo (L), Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir (R) arrive in the UAE for IPL 2021(HT Collage)
ipl

IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis, Bravo, Tahir arrive in Dubai to join CSK

Du Plessis, Bravo and Tahir all participated in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 and hence will undergo only two-day isolation before joining the CSK bubble.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Dubai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 10:08 AM IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and spinner Imran Tahir have arrived here to join the team bubble ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Du Plessis, Bravo and Tahir all participated in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 and hence will undergo only two-day isolation before joining the CSK bubble.

"3x the Excitement Fafulous Champion Express," CSK tweeted.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on Sunday in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

After the CSK-MI clash, the action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where KKR will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl ipl 2021 imran tahir faf du plessis dwayne bravo csk chennai super kings + 5 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.