IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab are now 'Punjab Kings'
Kings XI Punjab were on Wednesday renamed as Punjab Kings ahead of the 2021 IPL auction on Thursday in Chennai. PTI had reported the name change on February 15. A new logo was also unveiled on Wednesday.
Speaking about the new brand identity, team CEO Satish Menon said: "Punjab Kings is a more evolved brand name, and we understand it was a right time for us to move focus on the core brand itself."
"The change in brand identity is not about changing our brand ethos but celebrating our oneness as we stand in the unit like a family. The new logo honours the liveliness and vibrancy of the brand and provides modern elements, while we stand out from the rest of the teams."
The franchise, jointly owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul, is yet to win an IPL title since the event's inaugural edition in 2008.
In the tournament's 13-year history, Kings were runners-up once (2014) and achieved a third-place finish on another occasion (2008). They finished sixth in the 2020 edition, held in the UAE.
The next IPL is set to start in the second week of April.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab are now 'Punjab Kings'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: 3 players who could be perfect match for Chennai Super Kings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: List of all teams with available slots and purse left
- IPL Auction list: There are some big international and Indian names in the list and it will be interesting to see how the teams react when some of the big names, released by the franchisees, are called out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL auction 2021: Full list of players to go under hammer on February 18
- IPL 2021 Auction: A total of 292 players will be up for grabs in the mini auction on February 18 ahead of the 2021 season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: NZC to grant NOCs, players to be available for full season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's not the same what he used to be': Gambhir explains what CSK need to do
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: KXIP opt for name change, to be called 'Punjab Kings'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Followed Warne on TV & phone': Nagaland teenager eyes IPL riches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not many gaps to fill’: Gambhir explains CSK's ideal strategy ahead of auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: Little known uncapped Indians who can start a bidding war
- Over the past few years, India's domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has turned out to be a great platform for many young and seasoned campaigners to attract the attention of IPL teams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: The stars with 2 crore base price and their possible suitors
- Here are the 10 players who have opted to keep the maximum base price of 2 crore and who we think could be their most likely suitor or suitors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will IPL reward Test stars like Cheteshwar Pujara on the auction table?
- Also throwing his name in the ring is the Sydney Test saviour Hanuma Vihari, with a base prize of ₹1 crore. His IPL record, like Pujara, is not flattering with 284 runs in 24 matches at a strike rate of 88.47. After featuring in IPL 2019 for Delhi Capitals, he went unsold, last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: Two Indians in ₹2 crore base price, KXIP with most money
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Sanjay Bangar joins RCB as batting consultant
- IPL 2021: Bangar will join RCB's coaching staff, which includes Simon Katich as the head coach and Mike Hesson, serving as director of operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Tendulkar registers for IPL 2021 auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox