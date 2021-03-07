IPL 2021 schedule: Chennai Super Kings matches, timings, opponents, venues and all you need to know

After a forgettable Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2020, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will look forward to a fresh start in the upcoming season. The IPL governing council on Sunday announced the fixture of 14th edition of the tournament where CSK will begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 10.

CSK will play five matches in Mumbai, four games in Delhi, three in Bangalore and the last two in Kolkata.

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings of CSK in IPL 2021.

Match 1: 10 April - CSK v DC, Mumbai, 7:30pm

Match 2: 16 April - Punjab Kings v CSK, Mumbai, 7:30 pm

Match 3: 19 April - CSK vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai, 7:30 pm

Match 4: 21 April - KKR vs CSK, Mumbai, 7:30 pm

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 Full Schedule, venue, date, timings: All you need to know

Match 5: 25 April - CSK vs Royal Challengers, Mumbai, 3:30 pm

Match 6: 28 April - CSK vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi, 7:30 pm

Match 7: 01 May - Mumbai Indians vs CSK, Delhi, 7:30pm

Match 8: 05 May - Rajasthan Royals vs CSK, Delhi, 7:30 pm

Match 9: 07 May - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs CSK, Delhi, 7:30 pm

Match 10: 09 May - CSK vs Punjab Kings, Bangalore, 3:30 pm

Match 11: 12 May - CSK vs KKR, Bangalore, 7:30 pm

Match 12: 16 May - CSK vs Mumbai Indians, Bangalore, 7:30 pm

Match 13: 21 May - Capitals vs CSK, Kolkata, 7:30 pm

Match 14: 23 May - RCB vs CSK, Kolkata, 7:30pm