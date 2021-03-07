IPL 2021 schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore matches, timings, opponents, venues and all you need to know
The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council on Sunday announced the schedule of the upcoming edition. The league will kickstart from April 9 in Chennai where defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore.
As per BCCI’s statement, out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each.
The Virat Kohli-led RCB will enter the league with a revamped squad that includes the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian and Kyle Jamieson. They qualified for the play-offs in 2020 but couldn’t make it to the finals. With the new season ahead, they would aim for their maiden title win with some quality firepower in their camp.
ALSO READ | IPL 2021 Full Schedule, venue, date, timings: All you need to know
Ahead of the 14th edition of IPL let’s have a look at the RCB’s schedule:
Match 1: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 9, Chennai, 7:30 PM
Match 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 14, Chennai, 07:30 PM
Match 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 18, 2021, Mumbai, 03:30 PM
Match 4: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, April 22, Mumbai, 07:30 PM
Match 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 25, Mumbai, 3:30 PM
Match 6: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 27, Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM
Match 7: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 30, Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM
Match 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers, May 3, Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM
Match 9: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, May 6, Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM
ALSO READ | IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL 2021
Match 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 9, Kolkata, 7:30 PM
Match 11: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, May 14, Kolkata, 7:30 PM
Match 12: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, May 16, Kolkata, 3:30 PM
Match 13: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, May 20, Kolkata, 7:30 PM
Match 14: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, May 23, Kolkata, 7:30 PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI looking at multiple cities to host IPL 2021: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: From milk deliveries to IPL pacer, Vaibhav Arora's journey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket Australia limits use of its players for advertising during IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Full squad of Chennai Super Kings after auction
- CSK picked all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for a huge sum of ₹9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped buy in IPL history.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL 2021
- In order to give their middle-order a boost, the franchise bought Australian heavy-hitter Glenn Maxwell for ₹14.25 crore, despite the horror Maxwell had in the UAE. But he was not the most expensive buy for the franchise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: Take a look at the full squad of Punjab Kings of IPL 2021
- IPL 2021: They entered the auction to fill 9 slots with a purse amount of ₹53.20 crore. They made some noise by snapping up three Australian cricketers at heft prices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021
- Last month, they made a massive decision of naming Sanju Samson as their captain and parted ways with Steve Smith. And then, on Thursday, they added a new chapter in Indian Premier League history by snapping up South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping sum of ₹16.25 crores.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squads of all eight IPL teams after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shakib Al Hasan, back from ban, returns to his IPL "home" team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris becomes IPL's most expensive player
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Mumbai Indians after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Delhi Capitals after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: K Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped Indian player
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auctions: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox