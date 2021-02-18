IND USA
IPL Auction 2021: We all look at how to bring the best out of Maxwell, says Mike Hesson

The Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to bag all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for a whopping 14.25 crore in IPL players' auction in Chennai on Thursday.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:18 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday bought Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for a whopping sum of 14.25 cr in the IPL auction 2021 in Chennai. The Aussie cricketer had sparked a bidding war between four franchises before finally getting sold to Virat Kohl-led RCB.

After having Maxwell in the squad, RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson explained the benefits of having him, adding that they would look at how to bring the best out of him'.

“Often Maxwell has been used in a finisher role, he is a multi-skilled player and he can bowl off-spin as well. It depends on what the team wants, we all look at how to bring the best out of him. We were after the X factor player and we got that in form of Maxwell,” Hesson said during a media interaction in Chennai.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 Auction: Big names go under the hammer

Hesson also revealed that the franchise was not looking to rope in Australia's Steve Smith as an opening batsman.

Smith had a base price of 2 crore heading into the auction and RCB made the starting bid for him, but in the end, Smith was picked up by Delhi Capitals for 2.2 crore.

“No, we were not looking at Steve Smith as an opening batsman. We felt we needed somebody in the first group to be sold and in terms of taking a batting spot up, if we got Steve Smith at 2 crores, we would have been very happy and we would have been able to use him at multiple roles, he is a skilful player,” said Hesson.

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has become the most expensive foreign player in the history of the IPL as he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for 16.25 crore.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL mini-auction. Shakib had his base price as 2 crore, but both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings made bids for him, and in the end, the Bangladesh all-rounder was sold to KKR for 3.2 crore.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav went unsold in the auction. England's all-rounder Moeen Ali was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for 7 crore.

The IPL "mini-auction" this year has 291 players going under the hammer as England pacer Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the end moment.

All these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from associate nations are up for grabs in the mini-auction.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
