‘Not too many 40-yr-olds assess the ball that clearly’: CSK fielding coach on MS Dhoni’s fitness ahead of IPL 2021
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has already begun his preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League which commences on April 9 in Chennai. The Dhoni-led side will kickstart their campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 10 in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, CSK fielding coach Rajiv Kumar shared some insights about MS Dhoni’s first week in the nets. In Episode 1 of AnbuDen Diaries (CSK’s video series on social media), Rajiv Kumar explains how Dhoni is gearing up for IPL 2021.
“You know how smart MS (Dhoni) is. He understands his body, he understands his game. Not too many 40-year-old men assess the ball that clearly, and his determination is great to see. Every session he is coming with a certain plan, and he is working on it. We are just trying to figure out how to get the east out of him,” said the CSK fielding Coach.
The video also featured Ambati Rayudu speaking about his preparations. The 35-year-old said that returning to training after a long break has been challenging.
“It’s always hard to start after a break because, after Mushtaq Ali, I’ve not played much cricket. It’s been about a month and a half (without cricket), so it takes about 6-7 sessions to get back into that rhythm. Also, to understand where I need to be. We all understand where we need to be, but where we are right now is the most important realisation. It is about knowing where my game is at the moment,” Rayudu said.
After a horrendous season in 2020, the yellow army will look to start afresh in the upcoming edition. The franchise has organised a training camp at the MA Chidambaram Stadium where the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad and the skipper himself are sweating it out.
