Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka latest to snub PSL, joins Rajasthan Royals as replacement for Sam Curran: Report

Sri Lankan all-rounder and T20I captain Dasun Shanaka is set to snub the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League. Instead, he makes his way across the border, where he will join Rajasthan Royals as the injury replacement player for Sam Curran, as per a Cricbuzz report. Dasun Shanaka in action against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. (AP)

The Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League are set to take place nearly simultaneously in the summer months on the subcontinent, which means players have had to opt between the Indian league and the Pakistan league to further complicate matters with regards to the tensions between the two cricket boards.

An RR official told Cricbuzz regarding the signing: "Yes, we're close to signing him. A few formalities are pending. He has to complete some paperwork with Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC).”

Shanaka joins Zimbabwean seamer Blessing Muzarabani as the two players to leave the PSL and make their way to the IPL as replacement players, originally having gone unsold at the IPL auction last year. Just like Muzarabani, Shanaka has benefitted from a strong T20 World Cup showing, and has snapped up the chance being presented by a surfeit of injuries to IPL stars.

Shanaka bolsters RR's leadership unit The tendency of losing players to the IPL is a growing concern for the Pakistan Cricket Board, including chair Mohsin Naqvi, who told reporters earlier this week that the league might seek legal action against these players to prevent further names from jumping ship in the future.

The IPL remains the richest and most marketable league in the franchise scene, which explains why players like Shanaka and Muzarabani might have opted for these decisions. The trend was started when Corbin Bosch made his way to the IPL mid-season, leaving the PSL to join Mumbai Indians.

Shanaka will take plenty of experience and know-how to RR, having spent a lot of time plying his trade in franchise leagues across the world. He also re-earned captaincy of the Sri Lankan squad, and brings some international expertise to a leadership group helmed by young captain Riyan Parag.

Shanaka joins forces with another Sri Lankan captain in Kumar Sangakkara, as well as with former Sri Lankan national team batting coach Vikram Rathour.