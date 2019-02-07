Irani Cup: Ajinkya Rahane to lead Rest of India against Vidarbha

India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has been named the captain of the Rest of the India (ROI) squad for upcoming Irani Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday. The Irani Cup will be played between Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha and Rest of India in Nagpur from February 12 to 16.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the Rest of India squad for the Z R Irani Cup to be played against Vidarbha, winners of the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 in Nagpur from February 12-16,” the BCCI statement read.

The star-studded 15-member squad will see Ishan Kishan taking up wicket-keeping duties while batsmen Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari also received respective call-ups.

After missing out on the title by 78 runs, Saurashtra cricketers Snell Patel and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja were also included in the ROI squad.

The selectors also announced the India A team for the second four-day game to be played against England Lions from 13th February. KL Rahul has been handed the mantle of leading the side in Mysore.

Squads:

Rest of India: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Krishnappa Gowtham, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ankit Rajpoot, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Ronit More, Sandeep Warrier, Rinku Singh, Snell Patel

India A: KL Rahul (Captain), AR Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Ankeet Bawne, Karun Nair, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, K.S. Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Jalaj Saxena, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Varun Aaron

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 17:30 IST