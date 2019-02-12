Irani Cup, Vidarbha vs Rest of India: Vihari slams century to help RoI reach 330 - As it happened
Irani Cup highlights: Here’s how the first day of play between Vidarbha and Rest of India unfolded as
-
17:00 hrs IST
Stumps
-
16:45 hrs IST
Vihari out for 114
-
15:57 hrs IST
100 for Hanuma
-
14:34 hrs IST
Iyer dismissed
-
13:51 hrs IST
Rahane departs
-
12:49 hrs IST
Vidarbha toiling away
-
11:56 hrs IST
Mayank eyes another century
-
10:15 hrs IST
Anmolpreet is castled
-
10:07 hrs IST
Solid start
-
9:59 hrs IST
Rahane wins the toss
Highlights: India internationals Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal played handy knocks to help Rest of India push past the 300-run mark against the reigning Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha on the first day of their Irani Cup clash in Nagpur on Tuesday. Vihari went on to score a hundred (114) while Agarwal fell five runs short of his century as the rest of the batsmen failed to get going.
Here’s how the first day of play unfolded:
Stumps
Rest of India have been bowled out for 330.
Ankit Rajpoot provided some late flourish to the Rest of India innings, smashing a 21-ball 25 with three fours and one six over the long off an Aditya Sarwate delivery.
Vihari out for 114
The India international played a mature knock and was eventually dismissed for 114 that came off 211 balls. He went on to hit 11 fours and two sixes before become the eighth man dismissed in the RoI innings.
A calm and composed century for @Hanumavihari against Vidarbha. Rest of India are now 283/7 on Day 1 of the #IraniCup #ROIvsVID — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 12, 2019
Follow the game here ---> https://t.co/nzIFXjuHhN pic.twitter.com/RI3Bghn7fs
100 for Hanuma
Down the track and Vihari has banged one drive back past the bowler to reach his century. Top innings against a disciplined attack. He has held fort for his side and remains the constant amidst this batting collapse.
Iyer dismissed
Akshay Karnewar picks up another crucial wicket. Bowls a flat ball, Iyer looks to work it away, misses the trajectory and is hit on the pads. Vidarbha have stage quite a comeback after the hapless 1st session
Rahane departs
A tossed up delivery around off by Sarwate, Rahane lunges forward and plays it with an open bat face and literally guides it to the man who is very close to first slip. The captain departs
Vidarbha toiling away
This pitch is exploding already and as such, ROI have put the Rani Champs under immense pressure. Both Vihari and Mayank are in their elements and are chugging along very comfortably at the moment
Mayank eyes another century
After his exploits in Australia, Mayank is at it again, churning out runs for absolute fun. He has looked all morning and has motored to 80. Hanuma Vihari is giving him good company at the other end
Anmolpreet is castled
An absolute peach from Rajneesh Gurbani, the ball pitches and seams off the track and goes past Anmolpreet’s forward prod to uproot the stumps. First wicket falls
ROI: 46/1
Solid start
Mayank Agarwal has started positively and both the openers are not troubled by the Vidarbha pacers on a seemingly green track in Nagpur
Rahane wins the toss
Rest of India bat first
Teams
Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal (c), Sanjay Raghunath, Mohit Kale, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Aditya Sarwate, Atharwa Taide, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Rajneesh Gurbani
Rest of India: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Anmolpreet Singh, Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (wk), K. Gowtham, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, TM Ul-Haq, Ankit Rajpoot