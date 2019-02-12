Irani Cup, Vidarbha vs Rest of India: Vihari slams century to help RoI reach 330 - As it happened

Highlights: India internationals Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal played handy knocks to help Rest of India push past the 300-run mark against the reigning Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha on the first day of their Irani Cup clash in Nagpur on Tuesday. Vihari went on to score a hundred (114) while Agarwal fell five runs short of his century as the rest of the batsmen failed to get going.

Here’s how the first day of play unfolded:

17:00 hrs IST Stumps Rest of India have been bowled out for 330. Ankit Rajpoot provided some late flourish to the Rest of India innings, smashing a 21-ball 25 with three fours and one six over the long off an Aditya Sarwate delivery.





16:45 hrs IST Vihari out for 114 The India international played a mature knock and was eventually dismissed for 114 that came off 211 balls. He went on to hit 11 fours and two sixes before become the eighth man dismissed in the RoI innings. A calm and composed century for @Hanumavihari against Vidarbha. Rest of India are now 283/7 on Day 1 of the #IraniCup #ROIvsVID



A calm and composed century for @Hanumavihari against Vidarbha. Rest of India are now 283/7 on Day 1 of the #IraniCup #ROIvsVID





15:57 hrs IST 100 for Hanuma Down the track and Vihari has banged one drive back past the bowler to reach his century. Top innings against a disciplined attack. He has held fort for his side and remains the constant amidst this batting collapse.





14:34 hrs IST Iyer dismissed Akshay Karnewar picks up another crucial wicket. Bowls a flat ball, Iyer looks to work it away, misses the trajectory and is hit on the pads. Vidarbha have stage quite a comeback after the hapless 1st session





13:51 hrs IST Rahane departs A tossed up delivery around off by Sarwate, Rahane lunges forward and plays it with an open bat face and literally guides it to the man who is very close to first slip. The captain departs





12:49 hrs IST Vidarbha toiling away This pitch is exploding already and as such, ROI have put the Rani Champs under immense pressure. Both Vihari and Mayank are in their elements and are chugging along very comfortably at the moment





11:56 hrs IST Mayank eyes another century After his exploits in Australia, Mayank is at it again, churning out runs for absolute fun. He has looked all morning and has motored to 80. Hanuma Vihari is giving him good company at the other end





10:15 hrs IST Anmolpreet is castled An absolute peach from Rajneesh Gurbani, the ball pitches and seams off the track and goes past Anmolpreet’s forward prod to uproot the stumps. First wicket falls ROI: 46/1





10:07 hrs IST Solid start Mayank Agarwal has started positively and both the openers are not troubled by the Vidarbha pacers on a seemingly green track in Nagpur



