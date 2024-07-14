Irfan Pathan leads unique chant, Raina falls over during India Champions' brilliant celebrations after beating Pakistan

In the World Championship of Legends 2024 final, India Champions triumphed over arch-rivals Pakistan Champions by five wickets at Edgbaston on Saturday. The Yuvraj Singh-led team showcased its dominance and clinched the coveted title in a closely contested match. Irfan Pathan leads India Champions' celebrations(X)

Having opted to bat first, Pakistan Champions posted a competitive total of 156/6 in their 20 overs. Kamran Akmal and Maqsood provided a solid start, but regular wickets hindered their momentum. Shoaib Malik emerged as the standout performer with a crucial 41, while late contributions from Sohail Tanvir ensured a respectable score.

The Indian bowling attack, spearheaded by Anureet Singh's three wickets, with valuable support from Vinay Kumar, Pawan Negi, and Irfan Pathan, effectively contained Pakistan's batting lineup.

In response, India Champions chased down the target in the final over, despite losing early wickets. Ambati Rayudu's explosive 50 off 30 balls laid the foundation, supported by Gurkeerat Singh Maan's steady 34 off 33. Though Pakistan fought back, a blistering 30 off 16 balls from Yusuf Pathan kept India on track. Captain Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan ensured the victory, guiding India to 159 for 5 in 19.1 overs, sealing the win and delighting their fans.

During the victory celebrations, Irfan led a rather unique celebration, as he seemingly called out the names of his teammates, with each name followed by a loud cheer from team members. In the middle of the celebrations, former India batter Suresh Raina, who was clearly caught up in the moment, tumbled while cheering!

Watch the celebration here:

Yuvraj Singh (15*) and Irfan Pathan (5*) remained unbeaten at the crease at the end of the match, with India securing the win by reaching 159/5 in 19.1 overs.

Despite their best efforts, Pakistan's bowlers couldn't halt India's progress, with Aamer Yamin being the most effective, claiming two wickets for 29 runs in his 3 overs. Sohail Tanvir and Sohail Khan also chipped in with a wicket each.

Six teams (India, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, and hosts England) participated in the first edition of the tournament, which began on July 3.