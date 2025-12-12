Irfan Pathan pulls no punches assessing Hardik Pandya’s batting struggle in 2nd T20I: ‘His style didn’t click’

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan did not hold back in his assessment of Hardik Pandya’s knock in the second T20I against South Africa in Mullanpur. The Indian skipper endured a forgettable outing, managing just 20 off 23 balls during a steep chase, never quite finding the rhythm needed to keep India in the hunt. Known for his effortless power-hitting and ability to shift gears instantly, Hardik walked in at a tense moment when India required a momentum surge. Instead, he struggled to accelerate, managing only a single six and failing to find the boundary otherwise—an uncharacteristically subdued performance that drew sharp scrutiny. Hardik Pandya scored 20 runs off 23 balls against South Africa in 2nd T20I.(PTI)

Hardik had produced a sensational fifty in the first T20I in Cuttack, a knock that completely swung the momentum India’s way. But just a couple of days later, he couldn’t recreate that impact under tougher conditions.

Pathan explained the dip in Hardik’s performance in the second T20I, noting that the change in pitch played a major role. He highlighted how Hardik looked at ease on a truer surface earlier, but appeared constrained when faced with a track that demanded better footwork and adaptation.

"It’s amazing how the game works. Just a day ago, on a different pitch, Hardik looked solid. But on a surface that offered something for the bowlers, his stand-and-deliver style didn’t click, because when the pitch lacks pace or bounce, you’ve got to move your feet," Pathan wrote on X.

Earlier, he also discussed Shubman Gill's lean patch in the format, which has now become a concern for the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

"Shubman Gill’s T20i form is a big worry ahead of the T20 World Cup. Hopefully he finds his touch soon, otherwise it could turn into a real catch-22 situation for Team India," Pathan wrote.

Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav's form big concerns for India

India slumped to a heavy 51-run loss after being dismissed for just 162 while chasing 214, with Tilak Varma standing out as the lone bright spot in an otherwise disappointing batting display. The rest of the lineup struggled to counter South Africa’s disciplined attack and folded far too easily.

Pathan didn’t restrict his critique to Pandya’s struggles; he also flagged wider issues that India must confront as the series progresses, noting that both individual form and overall execution remain areas of concern.

"Shubman Gill & Surya Kumar’s form? 13 full tosses today while bowling. How to negate that? These are the question team India needs to answer going froward. Hopefully they answer them with positive impact," Pathan added.