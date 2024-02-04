Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face on 8th marriage anniversary, pens heartfelt note

On February 3rd, Saturday, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan marked his 8th wedding anniversary with wife Safa Baig. Sharing a picture with his spouse, Pathan expressed his gratitude and admiration for her. Irfan Pathan with his wife, Safa Baig(X/Irfan Pathan)

Taking to his official X account, Pathan affectionately referred to Safa as his constant companion, friend, mood lifter, comedian, troublemaker, and the loving mother of their children.

“Infinite roles mastered by one soul – mood booster, comedian, troublemaker, and the constant companion, friend, and mother of my children. In this beautiful journey, I cherish you as my wife. Happy 8th my love,” Pathan wrote.

This was the first time when Irfan has publicly revealed his wife's face on social media platforms. Previously, Safa Baig was always seen veiled alongside him in all of his social media posts.

Irfan Pathan and Safa exchanged vows in 2016, and their union has been blessed with two sons, Imran and Suleiman.

The former India all-rounder enjoyed an illustrious cricketing journey, with the T20 World Cup win in 2007 being one of the highlights of his career. Pathan had produced a player-of-the-match performance in the final of the tournament against Pakistan.

He was also the first Indian pacer to take a hat-trick in Tests, achieving the feat during a match against Pakistan in 2006; he had dismissed opener Salman Butt, Younis Khan, and Mohammad Yousuf to achieve the feat. Pathan played his last international match in October 2012 during a T20I against South Africa; he played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20 matches for the Indian team.

Following his retirement from international cricket, Pathan transitioned into a new role as a cricket commentator and expert analyst, contributing valuable insights to the game. He has also been seen playing in T20 leagues such as the Legends League Cricket, where his elder brother Yusuf Pathan has also featured.