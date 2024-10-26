Irfan Pathan tells Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other 'senior players' to 'step up and deliver' after NZ series defeat

Following India’s shock home Test series defeat to New Zealand, former cricketer Irfan Pathan voiced concern on X over the team's faltering form, expressing admiration for New Zealand’s historic achievement while also urging India’s senior players to raise their game. India's Virat Kohli talks with his captain Rohit Sharma (R) during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand(AFP)

“Well done, New Zealand, on winning the series on Indian soil! For Team India, there's a lot to reflect on. Senior players need to step up and deliver in the ultimate format of the game. The next three months will be crucial for them,” Pathan wrote, emphasising the critical phase awaiting India, especially with demanding overseas tours on the horizon.

New Zealand’s bowlers, particularly left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, proved decisive in India’s back-to-back collapses. After struggling against Santner’s fierce spin in the first innings, where he picked up 7/53, India was again undone in their chase of 359.

Despite a promising start led by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s aggressive 77, the Indian lineup crumbled, folding for 245. Santner starred again, claiming six wickets and tallying 13 for the match to clinch the 113-run victory. Supported by Glenn Phillips and Ajaz Patel, Santner's relentless approach exposed India’s frailty against quality spin, leaving them searching for answers after a landmark loss.

This series marked several firsts and unwelcome milestones for the Indian side. New Zealand celebrated their maiden Test series triumph on Indian soil, breaking India’s remarkable 12-year unbeaten home streak. For the hosts, the defeat not only paused their 18-series winning run but also delivered a blow to their World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Though India remains on top with 98 points, their percentage points have now slipped, making their WTC Final berth uncertain as Australia edge closer in ranking.

India look to end series on a high

Even though the side conceded a rare series defeat at home, Rohit Sharma's men will be aiming to avoid a clean-sweep at home when India meet New Zealand in the final Test in Mumbai. This will be India's last Test on home soil in the ongoing WTC cycle; next month, the side will travel to Australia for a five-Test series, which is likely to play a key role in confirming the opponents for the final in June.