‘Is it that easy...? We're talking to BCCI’: Sourav Ganguly fights for Eden Gardens to host IPL 2025 final

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the city of Kolkata are still hopeful about being chosen as the host venue for the IPL 2025 finals, despite being scrapped as the venue by the BCCI for the time being. The four IPL 2025 playoff games currently have undecided hosts, with the rescheduled tournament meaning a reconsideration is in order, with Hyderabad and Kolkata not amongst the list of six venues the remainder of the tournament will be played at. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly speaks at an event.(PTI)

Former Indian cricket and CAB and BCCI administrator Sourav Ganguly revealed at an event that the state board were still in conversation with the national board to try and keep the historic Eden Gardens in the picture, for a first IPL final at the venue since 2015.

“No, no, we’re trying—talking to the BCCI,” said Ganguly at the All India Invitation Inter-School Regetta event. “Is it that easy to shift the final? It’s Eden’s Playoffs, and I’m sure everything will be sorted. I’m very hopeful.”

Ganguly downplays fan protest, speaks of good relationship with BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders had wrapped up each of their seven games at home before the suspension of the IPL, so the city was not considered as a host for the resumption for logistical ease. This provided an issue as the BCCI decided that the playoffs would be hosted by venues amongst the six selected cities. “Kolkata has finished its league matches, so Eden is not there in the first list,” Ganguly had confirmed.

There was also a fan protest outside Eden Gardens in the past week as the city of Kolkata lost its first IPL final in 2025, despite the IPL franchise winning the title last year. However, Ganguly stated that he thinks diplomacy between the CAB and BCCI would lead to positive results for the loyal cricket fans in Kolkata.

“Protest doesn’t help much. BCCI has a very good relationship with the Cricket Association of Bengal,” said Ganguly about the matter.

Kolkata was set to host qualifier two and the final, but the push by a week also saw the final move into a period of the year where the probability of inclement weather plays a larger part every single day. KKR were eliminated from the IPL season due to bad weather in Bengaluru leading to an abandoned match, their second washout of the season.