'Is she in BCCI? What are her achievements in sports?': Harbhajan slams Congress leader over Rohit Sharma's fitness jab

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has strongly backed Rohit Sharma after Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s remarks on the Indian captain’s fitness ignited controversy. Mohamed, in a now-deleted post on X, had questioned Rohit’s fitness and leadership, drawing widespread backlash. Harbhajan Singh spoke strongly in favour of Rohit Sharma(File/PTI)

Several prominent personalities have since rallied behind Rohit, acknowledging his significant contributions to Indian cricket.

Harbhajan, a stalwart of Indian cricket, took a firm stance against the criticism. The former off-spinner questioned Mohamed’s credentials to comment on an athlete’s fitness.

“Well, there will be people who’ll keep on talking about his fitness, captaincy skills. But I just asked a very simple question to that lady who made this remark about Rohit Sharma’s fitness, whether she’s a part of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) or any other organization where she understands the rule and also the fitness. What are her own achievements when it comes to sports?" Harbhajan told India Today.

"So, putting a finger towards anyone is very easy but at the same time, the thumb is facing towards you, so just check yourself too,” he further said.

Hard to understand pressure

The former off-spinner emphasized the immense pressure of representing the country and leading the team, particularly in a high-stakes tournament like the Champions Trophy.

“It’s very hard for people to actually understand how it is to be playing for India and the kind of pressure a player goes through—only that player knows.

He’s got the responsibility to take the team forward, but he also needs to perform as a player. Rohit Sharma is a very hardworking guy, he’s a selfless guy. He’s someone who’s a leader, who leads from the front, who always puts the team’s interest first rather than himself. Good to have a leader like him, a player like him,” said Harbhajan.

The Indian spin great, who played alongside Rohit for Team India and IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, also credited Rohit for fostering a strong team environment, which has played a crucial role in India’s success in the tournament.

“I respect those people who respect the fact that the team comes first rather than. I always say, it’s now about ‘me’, it’s about we. How we can play together and win the cup. The captain’s responsibility is to keep everyone on one page. Rohit Sharma must get credit for that for putting everyone together in the field, on one page with one mission to win the cup,” said Harbhajan.

Rohit became the first captain to lead his team into the finals of all four ICC events when India defeated Australia in the semi-final. He would now be eyeing another historic triumph as India take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai.