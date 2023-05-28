Is there a reserve day for IPL 2023 final? What happens if rain washes out CSK vs GT summit clash on Sunday

The start of the IPL 2023 final on Sunday between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been delayed due to a heavy downpour in Ahmedabad. The second qualifier of the season on Friday also was interrupted due to rain, but the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed a full game where Hardik Pandya's men scripted a thrilling 62-run win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians to reach their second successive final. Chennai, on the other hand, had made the final after beating GT in the first qualifier on Tuesday. It is their 10th appearance in an IPL final where they have won four times. And although the packed stadium in Ahmedabad will be hoping for a full game on Sunday, rain gods could have other plans. Hence the question arises - what happens if the CSK versus GT final is washed out. (CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final) Is there a reserve day for IPL 2023 final?

Based on the playing conditions mentioned in the previous IPL season, the cut-off time for a full match is 9:35 PM IST. For a five-over match, the clock can go all the way till 11:56 PM IST.

If the match still doesn't begin, then there will be a reserve day, which will also remain valid if the match cannot be completed on Sunday.

"Let me end the confusion. There is a reserve day tomorrow. Unlike last year, a reserve day is not guaranteed only when a match starts and a the result isn’t determined on the day. This year, if the final cannot be completed or doesn’t take place at all on Sunday (May 28), we will have the contest on Monday," sources close to Hindustan Times confirmed.

The rule applies for the Reserve Day well where the Super Over also comes into equation. For a Super Over, the outfield and the pitch must be ready at the latest by 1.20 AM IST. If the Reserve Day is washed out as well then the team that finished higher on the points table after 70 league matches will go home with the trophy. In this case, Gujarat Titans, who had ended as table toppers in the league phase, will emerge as champions over second-placed CSK.

