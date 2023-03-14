'Is this what you want for Test cricket?': Gavaskar asks the tough questions after IND vs AUS draw, Hayden contradicts

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar and Australia great Matthew Hayden did not see eye-to-eye after the India vs Australia 4th Test in Ahmedabad ended in a draw. Although India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series 2-1, the fact that the series decider ended in a stalemate after the first three Tests finished inside three days was a bit of a shocker. This is India's fourth straight Test series win over Australia, and while there have been riveting draws between the two teams previously, the one is Ahmedabad ended up being a bit of a dampener with only three innings possible in four days.

Which brings the focus to – you expected it right – the pitch. After being criticised of producing rank turners – especially the one at Indore's Holkar Stadium which received a ‘poor’ rating from the ICC along with three demerit points – the Narendra Modi Stadium produced an absolute belter with nothing in it for the bowlers. Batting first, Australia piled 480, in reply to which India hammered 571. That moment itself, the result had become a foregone conclusion.

Also Read | 'Kartik, we just qualified at lunch time...': Rahul Dravid brutally trolls broadcaster with epic 'chicken hatch' burn

Weighing in on the pitch debate, especially given how the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka ended in a last-ball thriller with the Kane Williamson diving to give his side the win, Gavaskar feels that while three-day results aren't ideal for Test cricket, pitches where wickets hardly fall aren't too conducive either.

"If you give an honest look at what has happened, on the last session on Day 4, and even the first innings of both teams were not completed. So all those who were talking about the pitches in the earlier three Tests about what the pitch is - Yes, no game should finish in 3 days either; I gather that. But is this what you want for Test cricket? Where on the 4th day, the first innings of both teams was not complete," Gavaskar said while doing commentary during the 4th India vs Australia Test.

"These last-minute dot coms don't work in cricket. Occasionally, you'll have these sudden collapses when a game opens up but on a pitch like this, I doubt if Australia would lose more than 3-4 wickets."

His partner Hayden did not completely agree with Gavaskar's assessment though – his stance stemming from the fact that the Ahmedabad Test gathered a decent amount of crowd on three out of five days. Hayden, who was very vocal about the pitches in the first three Tests and how it takes away from Test cricket its glory, highlighted the unique appeal of the Ahmedabad match eventually managed to bring the public to the stadium.

"I do understand what Sunny G was trying to say. I appreciate and respect also that this wicket has gone the absolute other way. The general point of view I have on all wickets - doesn't matter where it is played - is that it should produce an even contest. There has to be a result because that's what needed for Test cricket. But also, have a look at the crowd attendance," Hayden said.

"On Day 1, some 60,000 people came. Huge day for our countries with both our Prime Ministers here, the big diplomatic conclave, sporting communities all paying attention to Test cricket. On Friday, it went into a little bit of a lull but on Saturday again people started coming in. And throughout Sunday, the log of 25,000 people was maintained. Test match cricket and is special and iconic series are special when they are attended by people. I love Test matches going into the fifth day; just to see that true battle. Otherwise play a 3-day game, 4-day game, don't call it Test cricket; call it something else."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON