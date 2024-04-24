Ishant Sharma or Anrich Nortje, who will lead DC pace attack? Check Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans likely XIs

Gujarat Titans will look to take revenge for the heavy defeat they suffered against Delhi Capitals at home in their last meeting. However, they bounced back with a win against Punjab Kings and now sit at 6th place in the standings. Meanwhile, DC faltered in their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, losing by a significant margin of 67 runs. They currently occupy 8th place in the points table. Ishant Sharma missed the last couple of matches due to back spasm.(AFP)

DC hit a rough patch in the IPL, their bowling struggles and over-reliance on a few batsmen have led to inconsistent results. They'll need to find solutions quickly to get back on track against Shubman Gill and Co.

DC's batting hinges on Shaw's starts, but Warner's form is a concern. The middle order has firepower (McGurk) but lacks consistency (Pant, Porel). Stubbs needs support to shine. Axar's bowling (4/29 vs SRH) is overshadowed by his batting slump. Youngsters haven't impressed, but Sumit Kumar might get a chance. Delhi have a strong bowling unit but the pace department lacks consistency with Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma and Anrich Nortje still looking to find the rhythm, but the ace spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are doing the job well.

GT's inconsistency is a worry - a stark contrast to their past playoff runs. Experimentation continues at the top as GT seeks a partner for the in-form Gill (298 runs). Saha's struggles might lead to a new opening combination. Miller's form is a concern, while Manohar might get a chance due to Shahrukh Khan's failures. Sai Kishore and Noor impressed, but Warrier and Mohit Sharma (especially at the death overs) need improvement.

Likely XIs

DC's playing XI if batting first: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser McGurk, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma Mukesh Kumar

DC's playing XI if bowling first: David Warner, Jake Fraser McGurk, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma Mukesh Kumar.

GT's playing XI if batting first: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier

GT's playing XI if bowling first: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma