'It could've been better if..': Kohli's childhood coach reacts to his comments; says Virat 'isn't greedy for anything'

Virat Kohli addressed the controversies surrounding Indian cricket in an explosive press conference ahead of the South Africa tour on Wednesday. Kohli's interaction with media came roughly a week after he was removed from ODI captaincy, and he cleared his stance on multiple speculations over his relationship with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and new limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma, as well as his availability for the ODI series in South Africa.

Kohli also revealed that he was never asked to not step down from T20I leadership when he decided to leave the role in October; last week, Ganguly had said that the board had requested Kohli to stay as T20I captain.

With such discrepancies, the speculation has turned rife in the Indian cricket fraternity and Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has now spoken on the conflict. He insisted that the whole situation could've been handled in a better way if there were no “strong words” from either side.

“I don't want to speak much on the subject because it's directly linked with Virat. But I feel that it could've been better if such strong words weren't used from both sides. Team is doing good, I don't think we need a needless controversy,” Sharma said on the Khelneeti podcast.

He further added that such controversy is unlikely to affect Kohli when he takes the field against South Africa in the first Test of the series on December 26.

“It might be in the back of his mind, but once he steps on the ground, I don't think it would impact him. Virat is not greedy for anything, he has a lot of self-belief and he knows he will give his 100 percent. It's obviously a little disturbing for any player when such conflicts or controversy happens. But I'm hopeful that the board will be tackling this situation efficiently and it won't be dragged further,” said Rajkumar Sharma.