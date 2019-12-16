‘It is a bloody obsession. Get that right’: Ravi Shastri on Team India’s ambition

cricket

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has said that winning an ICC tournament has become a ‘huge’ obsession for him and he along with the side want to chase this dream. Despite their dominance across all the formats, the Indian team has not managed to win any global team under the supervision of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. Under Shastri as a head coach, India have competed in three global tournaments: the 2015 World Cup, the 2016 World T20 and the World Cup earlier this year in England. However, they were knocked out of the tournament after they stumbled in the semi-finals.

“Huge [obsession],” Shastri told India Today in an interview. “I am a winner, man. I have been part of a World Cup team that won in 1983. I have been part of a World Championship team that won in 1985. I’m a coach of the Indian team which has been the No. 1 Test team in the last three years. I like to win. So, yes, would you say that [I am after] one event [ICC title]; I’ll chase that, with my team.”

It needs to be mentioned here that these comments made by Shastri are in stark contrast to what captain Virat Kohli had said on the same issue. “We [the players] obviously have the desire to win big tournaments and big series and we want to give our best effort possible. But, if you focus on things which are only based on success and numbers and results, you don’t enjoy the process. We play well as a team because we enjoy the process.”

An ever eloquent Shastri thundered that winning an ICC tournament is a ‘bloody obsession’ for him and his side. He also believes that under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, the Indian team will go down as one of the greatest teams ever.

“It is an obsession for me. I am going to chase it, with my team. This team will go down in the history of Indian cricket, in world cricket, as one of the best teams of the century.

“Okay. I’m telling you now. But we are going to chase that [ICC title], and that will be cherry on top of the cake. We are chasing it. My team, me, my management, we are chasing it. So, if you say it’s an obsession, it is a bloody obsession. Get that right.”

India’s last world title was the 2013 Champions Trophy that MS Dhoni’s team won beating hosts England. The side’s next big focus will be the T20 World Cup which is slated to be held in Australia next year.