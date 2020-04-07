‘It is like voting’: Yuvraj Singh asks Indians to practice social distancing in Instagram chat with Rohit Sharma

cricket

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 20:56 IST

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday spoke with the current Indian limited overs cricket team’s vice captain Rohit Sharma during an Instagram live chat. Yuvraj has been very vocal about the need to practice social distancing and he has been spreading the message through his social media handles.

The southpaw reiterated the point during his chat with Rohit Sharma too and compared the current situation with the process of voting.

“I am getting the feeling that people in Delhi are losing patience. I would like to tell them that it is a matter of time. It is important that people practice social distancing. They should know how to keep their immune system better. People should look to focus on themselves,” Yuvraj said during the chat with Sharma on Instagram.

“It is just like voting. You cannot think, what will happen if I do not do my duty. It is just about patience. Everyone needs to look at it individually,” he added.

Yuvraj was part of a group of eminent sports personalities who participated in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM in his address to these personalities asked them to spread the message of positivity.

The left handed batsman was a pillar of strength for the Indian cricket team since making his debut at the start of the century. He was adjudged the Man of the Series in the 2011 ICC World Cup as he played a crucial role in helping Indian become world champions after a gap of 28 years.

He was recently targetted on social media for supporting the charitable works of former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi during the coronavirus pandemic.