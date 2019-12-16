It’s MS Dhoni’s call: World Cup hero on former India captain’s cricket future

cricket

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 16:23 IST

Former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal said that it is MS Dhoni’s call when he wants to make a comeback to the team. He also added that the wicket-keeper batsman should start playing domestic cricket before making an international comeback.

“Its Dhoni’s call to decide if he wants to play. It will be very tough to make a come in the team directly so he should start playing cricket whether it’s domestic or any other matches,” he told ANI.

Speaking about the first ODI where West Indies beat the hosts convincingly, Lal advocated for a more rounded bowling attack which would give the side attacking options right through the middle overs.

“But one thing which strikes me was why the Indian team have weaker the bowling attack? See in past few years the matches we have won are because of bowling, your bowling attack has to be good because you don’t need 8,9,10 to bat and yesterday they played with 2 pacers and floater bowlers and they were expensive. If the Indian team wants to win matches then they have to strengthen bowling attack,” Lal told ANI.

Madan praised the winning performance of the Windies team against the hosts and added that the visitors look promising under the leadership of Kieron Pollard.

“West Indies team is looking different they have also played really good cricket in T20s but the results were not in their favour but yesterdays match they win is very promising under pollard. Both West Indies batsman played fantastic innings they did not panic very smoothly they achieved the target and it seems that this series is going to be a good one and the way they are playing I feel that upcoming matches will also be good,” he said.