‘It will be difficult for Pakistan…’: Ramiz Raja sends scathing warning to Babar Azam ahead of Afghanistan WC clash

Pakistan face Afghanistan in the 22nd match of the ongoing 2023 World Cup, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. Babar Azam and Co. are currently stuck in a losing streak, having crashed to a defeats in their last two matches against India and Australia. In their last match against Australia, Pakistan lost by 62 runs and enter this match with two wins and two defeats. Pakistan lost their last 2 matches on the trot after making a good start to the tournament.

On the other hand, Afghanistan have won only one match in this campaign, famously defeating England for only their second-ever World Cup win. The Afghans lost to New Zealand in their last match, losing by 149 runs. Against Pakistan, they will be facing their arch-rivals, which will be enough motivation to fight for a victory, which could reignite their campaign.

Also Read | Shami the “back-up” makes an instant impact

Speaking on his YouTube channel, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja pointed out that Afghanistan's famous spin department could outplay Pakistan in Chennai and prove to be a key factor.

"It will be difficult for Pakistan to make a turnaround. Anything can happen in Chennai in their next match is against Afghanistan. Keeping in mind the performance of Pakistan batters against spin, anything can happen here. If it's a spinning wicket, I think Afghanistan will be slightly ahead as favourites," he said.

Rizwan inching closer to a milestone

This historic rivalry has seen both sides face each other in seven ODIs, out of which, Pakistan have won all matches. All eyes will be on Mohammad Rizwan, who is only 13 runs away from becoming the fourth Pakistan wicketkeeper to reach 2000 ODI runs after Kamran Akmal, Moin Khan and Sarfaraz Ahmed (though not all 2000 of these runs would come as designated wicketkeeper for Rizwan). Meanwhile, Mujeeb Ur Rahman needs three dismissals to become the fourth Afghanistan cricketer to reach 100 ODI wickets.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi is also in good form, having put in a good display against Australia. Against Pat Cummins and Co, he ended with 5/54, including a maiden over. Shaheen also boasts a good record against Afghanistan, with 12 wickets at 15.25.

