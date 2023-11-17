'It'll be pretty one-sided in the final vs India': Australia captain Cummins, batters Smith, Head on 'best team' of WC

Australia confirmed their spot in the 2023 World Cup final, where they will face India, after a convincing win against South Africa in their semi-final clash, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Chasing 213 runs, Australia reached 215/7 in 47.2 overs, winning by three wickets. Travis Head got a half-century, smacking 62 runs off 48 balls. Meanwhile, Steve Smith (30) and David Warner (29) also got crucial knocks for the Aussies. Meanwhile, Tabraiz Shamsi and Gerald Coetzee took two wickets each for the Proteas. Pat Cummins spoke about his side's upcoming World Cup final clash vs India.

Initially, a ton by David Miller (101) took South Africa to 212 in 49.5 overs. The experienced veteran put in a solo show as he had to single-handedly take his side to their total. For the Aussies, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins took three-wicket hauls.

Speaking after his side's win against Temba Bavuma's side, Cummins lavished praise on Warner, Head and Josh Inglis. "Easier than sitting in the dugout. A nerve-wracking couple of hours but great effort and a great game. We thought it would spin quite a bit. Wasn't expecting Starcy and Josh to bowl so much early. [Lost toss] Bit gloomy, swinging around so wasn't too upset. [Fielding] Something we talk a lot about. Wasn't up to scratch at the start of the tournament. Davey, 37, diving around, incredible. And the big two up front were incredible. [Head] Has this knack of finding a wicket. Been different bowlers chip in through the whole tournament. [Inglis] Played that beautifully. He looked in control against two really good spinners on a tough wicket."

Commenting on his side's upcoming final clash vs India, the pacer pointed out that the match could be one-sided, but the presence of players, who have featured in finals before, could be useful for the Aussie setup. "The good thing is a few of us have been there for finals before. Got to embrace it, the stadium is going to be packed. It will be pretty one-sided but got to embrace it. The 2015 World Cup was a career highlight, so to be out there in a final in India, can't wait," he added.

Meanwhile, Smith during a conversation with the official broadcaster after the match, revealed that he was looking forward to the final, and predicted a 'great atmosphere'. "Hundred and thirty thousand Australian fans, it's going to be a great atmosphere and I am looking forward to that," he said.

Head, who received the Player of the Match, called India 'one of the best teams in the competition', and felt that it was a dream to face them in the final. "It's an unbelievable attack, their bowlers look sharp and they (India) have been one of the best teams in the competition, never dreamed of playing a World Cup final against them," he stated.

The World Cup final is scheduled for Sunday, and will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be the second time that both these sides are facing each other in the World Cup final, having taken on each other in the 2003 title clash too. In the 2003 World Cup final, Ricky Ponting led Australia to victory against India.

