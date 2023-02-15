'It's taken him just 4 Tests to...': Jadeja points out India cricketer with 'Rohit Sharma-like composure'

It has taken them a while, but the Indian cricket team has finally reached a stage where it is no longer a one-man army or a two-man show. Gone are the days when the team crumbled like a pack of cards the moment its in-form played either got out or went for runs. Today, everyone from No. 1 to No. 11 has proven to be an equal contributor. In fact, on occasions, the current Indian team displays traits of the Australian team during their prime. Just when you think the chips are down, someone unexpectedly would play a blinder and not only bail the team out of trouble but end up winning the game.

Take the Nagpur Test for example between India and Australia. The series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy could have produced a different result had players not stepped up at various junctures. After Australia were bowled out for 177 in the first innings, India were pitted against a strong bowling attack, but first Rohit Sharma, and later Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel played crucial innings to ensure the team ended up with a lead of over 200 runs. Rohit's century and fifties from Axar and Jadeja were pivotal and came and different stages of the innings. The India skipper held one end when the top order – comprising Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav – perished and gave his team the lead. Later, when Rohit was dismissed, it was Jadeja and Axar who swelled it to put Australia under the pump.

Axar's knock in particular deserves a lot of plaudits. Not only did he strike a vital 88-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the eighth wicket, but even batted with the tail, getting quick runs and powering India to a first-innings total of 400. Axar registered the highest-score of his Test career and although he missed his century, the all-rounder ensured India had a lead strong enough to put the outcome of the match beyond conclusion. Hailing Axar's skills with the bat, former India batter Ajay Jadeja said that some of the traits Patel showed while batting strikingly resembled Rohit.

"It's not like he has done it suddenly. Ever since he's come into the Indian team, he has kept on performing. I remember there was this game in West Indies where all our big batters had failed and from there, he won India the game. So he has that batting skills which the Indian team too respects. And he did it again. The wicket was not easy to bat on. The calmness, composure and solidarity displayed by Rohit Sharma was seen in Axar Patel too. He batted as if there were no demons on this wicket," Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

The knock Jadeja is talking about is the one he played last year in Port of Spain. Axar slammed India's second-fastest half-century against West Indies breaking MS Dhoni's record and helped the team chase down 312 for the win. Axar remained unbeaten on 64 off 35 balls batting at No. 7, a knock that included five sixes. For those who have followed Axar's career, Axar's exploits with the bat did not come as a surprise as he has done it several times before in domestic games at empty stadiums in India, but the fact that he is doing it on a more regular basis for India is a huge advantage. Jadeja marvelled at the coming-of-age of Axar the batter and in fact rates him higher than R Ashwin and even Ravindra Jadeja as India's No. 1 Test all-rounder in a massive praise.

"He is one of those players rises to the occasion - when the opportunity provides or when the team is in trouble or when all eyes are on him - and takes his game to the whole different level. I have heard things about him such as he is very casual, but someone who enjoys his game. But he improves when needed. If Ravindra [Jadeja] has taken 30 Test matches to improve his batting, he has taken just 4 I guess. He is performing his primary role of a bowler with aplomb but in batting too he has made rapid strides. If I have to rate all three all-rounders, then I will place Axar on top," he added.

