'Jalebi Baby' artist Tesher rubs salt on Pakistan's wounds after National Anthem faux pas: 'Shout out to the sound guy'

The Asia Cup 2025 Group A tie between India and Pakistan might have been a one-sided affair on the pitch, but the controversies keep snowballing. The game, which was played at the Dubai International Stadium, witnessed no handshakes between the players from both teams, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took offence, writing to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking the immediate removal of match referee Andy Pycroft. Apart from this, the game also saw Pakistan being embarrassed before the start of the contest due to faux pas made by the DJ and sound team. ‘Jalebi Baby’ artist Tesher reacts to the song being played instead of the Pakistan National Anthem.(AFP)

When the time came for Pakistan's National Anthem to be played, the DJ erred as Tesher and Jason Derulo's uber-popular track ‘Jalebi Baby’ echoed around the Dubai International Stadium.

The song buzzed around the venue for roughly six seconds, and it was then that the Pakistan National Anthem finally came back on. Social media reactions are coming thick and fast regarding this, and now, ‘Jalebi Baby’ artist Tesher reacted to it as he poked fun at the Pakistan team.

Taking to Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Shout out to the sound guy for messing up the anthem and making this an absolutely hilarious day for me. Accidents happen to the best of us, God bless u whoever you are."

Not just this, Tesher shared several other Instagram Stories, mocking the incident.

He also shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “Jalebi Baby is always the right anthem.” In the small clip, he laughed out loud, saying, “When I said Jalebi Baby was an anthem, this is not what I had in mind.”

India hammer Pakistan by seven wickets

Suryakumar Yadav's India hammered Pakistan by seven wickets, chasing down a total of 128 in 16 overs. Suryakumar played a captain's knock as he remained unbeaten on 47, registering his highest T20I score against Pakistan.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav returned with three wickets as India restricted Pakistan to 127/9 in 20 overs. Axar Patel also scalped two wickets as India displayed a completely rounded bowling performance.

Kuldeep won the Player of the Match for the second game in a row, having previously won the accolade against the UAE as well.

India will next take on Oman while Pakistan will face the UAE on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav's team will next take the field on Friday, September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.