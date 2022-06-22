'We've got a massive Test against India coming': James Anderson rested for 3rd Test against New Zealand

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson has been rested for their upcoming third Test against New Zealand, with pace bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton set to make his international debut in his place. Anderson, who is England's all-time highest Test wicket taker, has been sidelined with an ankle injury and captain Ben Stokes said that the decision to rest him has been taken while keeping in mind the fact that England are set to play a Test match against India starting on July 1.

Overton's identical twin brother Craig Overton has played eight Test matches and taken 21 wickets. He has also played four ODIs and taken as many wickets in the format. While there was speculation over whether Craig Overton may also play in the match, Stokes said that they have decided to make just the one change. Craig's inclusion would have made the two fast bowling all-rounders the first pair of identical twins to play Test cricket for England.

"Unfortunately Jimmy's not pulled up as well as we would have liked him to, so Jamie Overton's going to make his debut this week," Stokes told Sky Sports.

Stokes said that the think tanks in the team had also considered England's upcoming Test match against India that will be played next month while resting Anderson.

“It's unfortunate for Jimmy, but we've got a massive Test against India coming up as well. I'm not too sure how serious it is to be honest. He's just got a bit of a puffy ankle," he said.

England's match against India next month will be considered the fifth Test of the series that was played last year. The match was postponed at the time due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases within the Indian camp. England trail the series 1-2.

Stokes said that Overton has been impressive in the nets.

"Jamie's been very impressive, the way that he's bowled. We always want a point of difference in our side, bowling with serious pace and changing games as well."

He added: "That's the only change this week. As tempting as it was to get both twins out there playing for England, Jamie's the only change."

England have an unassailable 2-0 lead against the world Test champions, following five-wicket wins at Lord's and Trent Bridge. The third Test will be played at Headingley, Leeds, starting on Thursday.

