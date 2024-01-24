James Anderson eyes two magnificent bowling records on 7th India tour as Warne, Walsh's incredible figures in danger

James Anderson, the veteran England fast bowler, is set to embark on his sixth Test tour of India as England faces Rohit Sharma's side in a five-match series beginning on January 25. The 41-year-old pacer has been a cornerstone of the England team for many years, and this tour marks the first time in recent years that he will be without his long-time companion, Stuart Broad. The formidable duo wreaked havoc on opposition batters for many years until Broad retired from the game last year. Hyderabad: England's James Anderson during a practice session ahead of the first test cricket match between India and England(PTI)

Anderson, having participated in 13 Test matches in India, notably played a pivotal role in the 2012 series, where England defeated the MS Dhoni-led India 2-1, with Anderson claiming 12 wickets.

As Anderson begins his seventh Test series in India, it's worth reflecting on some of his key milestones in the whites for the English team.

34 wickets in 13 Tests

With 34 wickets in 13 tests in Indian conditions, Anderson boasts a decent average of 29, making him a potent threat, especially with the new ball. Despite an uneven performance in the Ashes series, Anderson now aims to set a new record for the most wickets by an overseas pacer in India.

Currently, Courtney Walsh, the West Indies great, holds the record with 43 dismissals. Anderson, sitting ten wickets away from this milestone, faces a challenge but remains in contention to surpass the overall record held by Nathan Lyon with 56 wickets.

700 wickets… possible?

Anderson is eyeing the prestigious 700-wicket mark in Test cricket, needing just ten more dismissals to achieve this milestone. Already the highest wicket-taker among pacers in the format, Anderson seeks to surpass the legendary Shane Warne, who claimed 709 wickets before retiring. If successful, Anderson would join an elite club as only the third bowler in cricket history to reach the 700-wicket mark, underscoring his enduring prowess and contribution to the sport. Only Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne have picked more than 700 wickets in the format.