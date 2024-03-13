 Anderson ignores Gill, reveals sledging episode despite IND batter's firm stance | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / James Anderson ignores Shubman Gill, reveals sledging episode despite India batter's firm stance of keeping it private

James Anderson ignores Shubman Gill, reveals sledging episode despite India batter's firm stance of keeping it private

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 13, 2024 12:48 PM IST

James Anderson revealed the chat he and Shubman Gill had despite the India batter's stance of keeping it private.

James Anderson does not share the same stance as Shubman Gill when it comes to revealing details of their sledging incident from Day 3 of the fifth India vs England Test in Dharamsala. Things got heated between Anderson and Gill, and some words were exchanged as the India batter scored his 5th Test century. Jonny Bairstow was the first to bring the incident to light when his conversation with Gill got picked up by the stump mic. "What did you say to Jimmy (Anderson) about retiring or getting dropped and he got you out after that?"

England's James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of India batter Shubman Gill. (AFP)
England's James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of India batter Shubman Gill. (AFP)

Gill kept things to himself when asked to reveal his sledge with Anderson. "It will be better for both of us to keep that chat private," he said. But while the India youngster showed tremendous maturity by refusing to disclose the chat, 41-year-old Anderson spilled the beans and revealed how it was him that got the better of Gill after getting inside his head.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"I said something to him like, 'Do you get any runs outside India?' and he said, 'It's time to retire.' Then two balls later, I got him out," revealed the England veteran, providing insight into the on-field banter," Anderson said while speaking on the BBC tailender podcast.

How the Gill vs Anderson duel fared

Anderson castled Gill for 110 during India's only innings of the Dharamsala Test, but it wasn't before the Indian youngster had his share of fun. Gill struck four boundaries and a six off Anderson – the latter proving to be a stunning hit. In the 34th over, Gill smoked the first boundary for India when he charged down the wicket to Anderson and walloped him over his head for a six. That is when, as per Gill's admission, the first words were exchanged. But Anderson's version is different, who claims to have disturbed Gill's concentration and knocked his stumps after his century. POW! His lips read after Gill was beaten in defense and the stumps went cartwheeling.

This was the fifth time that Anderson dismissed Gill in Tests – he did it twice in England and twice in India before this back in 2021. But this time around, the contest was a lot more even-sided, with clearly one winner emerging. Anderson played four Tests to finish with 10 wickets, while Gill burned up the charts scoring 452 runs to become the second-highest scorer of the series behind Yashasvi Jaiswal's tally of 712.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On