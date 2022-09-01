James Anderson names Team India star he has 'muted on Twitter'; list also features 'Clouderson', 'Worse than Steyn'

England's legendary Test pacer James Anderson recently scripted history when he became the first fast bowler in the history of international cricket to reach 950 wickets. Anderson reached the feat during the second Test of the series against South Africa. A pacer who is defying age to register incredible feats in almost every game now, Anderson has terrorised the batters from all around the world with his vicious swing. Many regard him as one of the greatest fast bowlers in history; but earlier this week, Anderson revealed two names from the cricketing world who remain muted on his Twitter timeline – Glenn McGrath and Rishabh Pant.

McGrath, one of the best pacers in the game, held the record for most wickets by a fast bowler until Anderson surpassed him last week. Pant, meanwhile, drew widespread attention for attempting a rather unorthodox reverse-sweep boundary against Anderson last year, and attempted the shot again – this time for a double during the rescheduled fifth Test of the series at Edgbaston.

During a video where Anderson was asked to narrate the list of words he has muted on his Twitter timeline, Pant and McGrath made an appearance in addition to “reverse,” “sweep,” and “reverse-sweep.”

Muted words of James Anderson on Twitter include Pant, Mcgrath, Clouds and more. pic.twitter.com/gXdu5a9Ouk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 1, 2022

The list also featured the word ‘Clouderson’ – a troll name given by the fans who claim that Anderson only performs under cloudy conditions. Another phrase in the list was ‘worse than Steyn’.

Anderson has appeared in 174 Tests so far, and remains 36 wickets away from reaching the 700-wicket mark in the longest format. He will become the third bowler in the history of Tests if he reaches the feat, and the first fast bowler to do so. Only Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (709) have more wickets than the English pace legend.

