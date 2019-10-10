e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

James Anderson to train at Manchester City to recover from injury

The agreement with Manchester City will allow Anderson to use the facilities at the Etihad campus for the next two months. He will be accompanied by England’s head of strength and conditioning Rob Ahmun.

cricket Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:02 IST
ANI
ANI
London
File image of James Anderson
File image of James Anderson(Action Images via Reuters)
         

England pacer James Anderson is all set to train at Manchester City in a bid to recover from the calf injury he picked up during the first Test of Ashes series. The pacer will be swapping Old Trafford for the Etihad Stadium (home ground of Manchester City), ESPN Cricinfo reported.

The agreement with Manchester City will allow Anderson to use the facilities at the Etihad campus for the next two months. He will be accompanied by England’s head of strength and conditioning Rob Ahmun.

The pair met with City’s head of sports science, Sam Erith, on Tuesday to discuss the arrangement. Anderson has also previously trained in the off-season at Burnley.

The 37-year-old Anderson was able to bowl just four overs in the first Test against Australia at Edgbaston and later walked off the field after suffering the same injury he first sustained while playing for Lancashire at Sedburgh this year.

He has been left out of the England squad for two Tests against New Zealand later this year.

Anderson is the leading wicket-taker for England in Tests as he has 575 wickets to his credit. He recently surpassed former Australia pacer Glenn Mcgrath to become the most prolific seam bowler of all time.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 10:02 IST

tags
top news
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 09:39 IST
Seafront venue for Modi-Xi meet harks back to TN’s ancient China links
Seafront venue for Modi-Xi meet harks back to TN’s ancient China links
Oct 10, 2019 05:27 IST
INDvSA LIVE: Rabada dismisses Rohit, Pujara out in the middle
INDvSA LIVE: Rabada dismisses Rohit, Pujara out in the middle
Oct 10, 2019 10:18 IST
Grandparents among 7 held for kidnapping, selling 6-wk-old baby for Rs 4L
Grandparents among 7 held for kidnapping, selling 6-wk-old baby for Rs 4L
Oct 10, 2019 09:53 IST
Counter fake news,push narrative: Haryana Congress’s training camp today
Counter fake news,push narrative: Haryana Congress’s training camp today
Oct 10, 2019 09:35 IST
‘Jesus Shoes’: $3000 sneakers filled with sacred water sell out in minutes
‘Jesus Shoes’: $3000 sneakers filled with sacred water sell out in minutes
Oct 10, 2019 08:51 IST
Shehla Rashid quits politics 6 months after entry into electoral mainstream
Shehla Rashid quits politics 6 months after entry into electoral mainstream
Oct 10, 2019 05:48 IST
Why railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is such a challenge
Why railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is such a challenge
Oct 10, 2019 09:53 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaWar box office collectionWorld Mental Health DayOnePlus 7T Pro LaunchHappy Birthday RekhaThe Sky Is Pink celeb reviewKareena KapoorJammu and Kashmir
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket