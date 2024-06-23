'Jasprit and I talked about how I don't try to take wickets...': Hardik Pandya's honest chat with Shastri after BAN win

Team India are enjoying an unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup so far. The side topped its group with wins over Ireland, the United States, and Pakistan earlier this month (the match against Canada was washed out in Lauderhill); in the Super Eight stage, Rohit Sharma's men registered convincing wins over Afghanistan and Bangladesh. While a spot in the semi-final is yet to be sealed, India have impressed fans and experts alike with strong performances in the tournament. Hardik Pandya has picked 8 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024 so far(ICC)

One of the consistent performers for the side in this edition of the T20 World Cup has been all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The India star may not have had an inspiring Indian Premier League, where his Mumbai Indians team finished at the bottom with Hardik failing to score a single half-century, but the all-rounder has turned up the heat in Indian colours.

In five innings, Hardik has eight wickets to his name and made a strong statement with the bat during India's match against Bangladesh on Saturday, as he smashed an unbeaten half-century off just 27 deliveries to guide the side to a strong score of 196/5. India eventually registered a dominating 50-run win, with Hardik also picking a wicket to take the Player of the Match award.

Following a strong performance, Hardik was interviewed by India's former head coach and broadcaster Ravi Shastri, as the duo talked in detail about the all-rounder's performances so far. Hardik spoke about his bowling, and also revealed how he gained confidence in his batting during India's first Super Eight match against Afghanistan.

“Jasprit and I went on talking about the fact I don't really try to take wickets. I just try to bowl good balls and see what is required for the team. There's nothing called your own performance in this sport. It's all about what's required, bowling the right ball and right situation. In that process, if I get a wicket, it's good,” said Hardik in a video posted on ICC's Instagram page.

“The same goes for batting, depending on the situation and how many wickets we have lost. My last hit against AFG helped me with my confidence. Today, I knew there was something for the batter to score runs. I played smart cricket and wanted to capitalize,” added Hardik.

Against Afghanistan, the all-rounder contributed with an important 32 after a top-order collapse, helping Suryakumar Yadav in steering the Indian innings.

India face Australia next

Team India will next take on Australia in a match of epic proportions; a loss for the Aussies would eliminate them from the tournament, as Mitchell Marsh's men faced a shock defeat at the hands of Afghanistan on Saturday.

India, meanwhile, will aim to keep their unbeaten record intact and ensure a semi-final spot in the tournament.