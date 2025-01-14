Jasprit Bumrah beats Pat Cummins to clinch ICC Player of the Month for December

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged ICC Men's Player of the Month of December for his remarkable show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Bumrah, who broke the record for accumulating highest rating points by an Indian in the ICC Test rankings, beat fellow nominees, World Test Championship wicket-takers Pat Cummins and Dane Paterson. This was the second time that Bumrah clinched the ICC Player of the Month award. India's Jasprit Bumrah in action(REUTERS)

Bumrah’s memorable year on the international stage drew to a close with more outstanding efforts in Australia, taking 22 wickets in December’s three Tests at an average of 14.22.

As the home side grew in confidence, battling back from a 1-0 deficit to take the lead in the series, the seamer spearheaded India’s resistance, first starring in Adelaide with four for 61.

Onward to Brisbane and Bumrah blitzed the Australian batting lineup in the first innings, recording six for 76 in a fearsome spell in the first innings and three for 18 in the second.

Another nine-wicket return in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne included a spell of five for 57 in the second innings, upon which the 31-year-old set a new record for the highest rating points tally by any Indian bowler in history.

Bumrah will be hoping for continued success in the coming weeks, where he is nominated for two of the top awards in the ICC Awards 2024 – the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year award and the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

“I am thrilled to be named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for December. It is always humbling to be chosen for individual accolades, and it is always nice to be recognized for your efforts," Bumrah said.

“The Border-Gavaskar Trophy was one of the most closely fought contests ever, and it was an honour for me to go out there and perform for my country.”

Annabel Sutherland gets Women's Player of the Month

Australia's Annabel Sutherland was declared the Women's Player of the Month.

Sutherland also won her second ICC Women’s Player of the Month prize, overcoming Smriti Mandhana and Nonkululeko Mlaba in the global vote.

Sutherland capped a landmark year with bat and ball with a starring role in Australia’s recent wins over India and New Zealand, notching 269 runs at 67.25 and nine wickets in her five outings.

December began with four for 39 with the ball in a commanding victory over India in the second ODI in Brisbane, before she followed up in explosive fashion with the bat – striking 110 in 98 balls in the final match to claim the Player of the Series prize.

The subsequent series against New Zealand across the Tasman Sea saw another display of batting prowess, and the 23-year-old hit a statement 105 runs in just 81 balls en route to opening victory by 65 runs (DLS).

The second matchup saw her hit another 42 runs and take three wickets, as Australia claimed back-to-back ODI series sweeps and Sutherland a second successive Player of the Series accolade.

“December was a great month for us and it was nice to be able to contribute to the team's success. We've got great depth within the squad so to be able make the most of the opportunities to spend some time out in the middle was really pleasing," Sutherland said.

"Those ODIs were really important for us ahead of the upcoming Women’s Cricket World Cup, and it was great to be able to win both series against India and New Zealand."