Jasprit Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev's SENA record, surpasses Zaheer Khan in all-time list with sensational fifer at Gabba

Jasprit Bumrah’s stellar performance on Day 2 of the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba has added yet another milestone to his illustrious career. The 31-year-old pacer ended the day with figures of 5/72 in 25 overs, marking his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. With this achievement, Bumrah has surpassed Indian greats Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma, both of whom have 11 fifers to their names in the longest format of the game. India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls to depart Australia's Steve Smith during Day 2 of the third Test (BCCI- X)

Bumrah’s sensational spell began early on Day 2 when he dismissed Usman Khawaja for 21, having him caught behind by Rishabh Pant in the morning session. He quickly followed up with the wicket of Nathan McSweeney (9), and his momentum continued as he accounted for Australian stalwarts Steve Smith (101) and Mitchell Marsh (5).

Bumrah removed Marsh and Travis Head (152) within the same over, ending the latter's remarkable knock and eventually claiming the five-wicket haul.

Most five-wicket hauls for Indian pacers (Tests)

Kapil Dev – 23

Jasprit Bumrah – 12

Zaheer Khan – 11

Ishant Sharma – 11

Javagal Srinath – 10

Goes past Kapil Dev in SENA countries

This remarkable fifer also saw Bumrah surpass Kapil Dev’s tally of seven five-wicket hauls in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia), becoming the Indian bowler with the most fifers.

Most five-wicket hauls for India in SENA countries (Tests):

Jasprit Bumrah – 8

Kapil Dev – 7

Zaheer Khan – 6

Bumrah’s performance on Sunday has also propelled him closer to breaking India’s all-time record for most Test wickets in Australia. With 49 wickets in just 10 matches, Bumrah is now tied with Anil Kumble for the second spot, just two wickets shy of Kapil Dev’s record of 51.

Should Bumrah surpass Kapil in this series, he will become India’s most successful Test bowler in Australia.

Most Test wickets for India in Australia:

Kapil Dev – 51

Jasprit Bumrah – 49

Anil Kumble – 49

Adding to his achievements, Bumrah’s five-wicket haul against Australia also marked his 9th fifer in the World Test Championship (WTC), equaling Pat Cummins’ record for the most fifers in WTC history.

As of now, Bumrah is second in the WTC 2023-25 standings with 62 wickets, just one behind Ashwin, who has 63 wickets.