Jasprit Bumrah continues bowling with bleeding finger in great show of courage in attempt to bring India back

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah sparked another concern for the team management on Friday after he was left with a bleeding middle finger during the post-Lunch session on Day 3 of the opening Test against New Zealand. However, in an incredible show of courage to bring India back into the game, despite New Zealand sneaking a 300-plus lead in Bengaluru, Bumrah continued to bowl. India's Jasprit Bumrah gestures as he bowls during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 17, 2024.(AFP)

It happened in the 86th over of the match, right after Lunch, when the Team India physio was seen running into the field. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was in the commentary panel, was quick to inform the viewers that the fast bowler picked up a cut on his middle finger and was bleeding.

Despite the pain, Bumrah completed that over, and later returned six deliveries later with a taped middle finger to continue his spell.

India run out of luck on Day 3

The hosts, who were folded for an unfortunate 46 in the first innings, their lowest-ever at home, seemed to come out on Day 3 with a definitive plan against New Zealand, who sneaked a 134-run lead at the close of Day 2. The bowlers picked four wickets in a space of just 15 overs as it looked like India could fold New Zealand with a less of less than 200 runs.

However, India were left frustrated by a record-equalling century stand for the eighth wicket between former captain Tim Southee, who completed his fifty, and Rachin Ravindra, who became the first New Zealand batter to score a hundred in India since 2012.

Their valiant counter-attacking act against the Indian attack saw New Zealand secure a 300-plus lead, their biggest against India in Test history. On the contrary, India conceded their biggest lead at home in 16 years, their worst being 448 runs by South Africa in 2008 in Ahmedabad.