Jasprit Bumrah ditches rehabilitation in NCA, spotted in Dubai for India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 23, 2025 01:58 PM IST

Before the start of the Champions Trophy game in Dubai, Jasprit Bumrah was spotted entering the venue to support the Indian team.

Injury had ruled out India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the Champions Trophy squad, leaving him stationed at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for recovery. However, it did not stop him from ditching rehabilitation and travelling to Dubai to support the Rohit Sharma-led side in the blockbuster clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah resumed bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru under the watch of BCCI’s fitness experts(HT_PRINT)
Jasprit Bumrah resumed bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru under the watch of BCCI’s fitness experts(HT_PRINT)

India will take on arch-rival Pakistan in their second Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium, with a semifinal qualification at stake. They beat Bangladesh by six wickets in their tournament opener on Thursday. Hence, a win against Pakistan could see them virtually making the semis again. On the other hand, Pakistan will be fighting for survival after losing their opener on Wednesday in Karachi by 60 runs against New Zealand.

India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE

Before the start of the game in Dubai, Bumrah was spotted entering the venue to support the Indian team. He also met his teammates on the ground and ICC chairman Jay Shah.

'Bumrah is okay'

The 31-year-old incurred an injury during the final Test match against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series earlier last month. The BCCI asked him to offload work thereafter as Indian players returned to Ranji Trophy action in mid-January. He was also not included in the white-ball campaign at home against England earlier this month amid growing curiosity over his injury.

BCCI chose to wait for the final medical reports on Bumrah's injury as he was named in the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy. But on the eve of the deadline date, he was ruled out.

Earlier last week, ahead of the start of India's Champions Trophy campaign, Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, revealed that the pacer has already begun training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

"He is okay. He is training at the NCA," Sanjana told Bangladesh's star all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz in an ICC video after the latter asked, "How is Bumrah?"

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Pakistan Live Score.
See More
