Jasprit Bumrah hits the gym after being ruled out of Champions Trophy as India pacer begins journey to 'rebuilding'

Jasprit Bumrah may be sidelined from the upcoming Champions Trophy, but the premier Indian pacer is already setting his sights on recovery. Just days after being ruled out of the tournament, Bumrah shared a glimpse of his rehabilitation, posting a picture from the gym with a one-word caption: "rebuilding." India's Jasprit Bumrah in action(REUTERS)

The post, shared on his Instagram handle, quickly gained traction among fans, with many showing support for India's pace spearhead. The 31-year-old’s absence is a significant blow for the Indian team, which will now rely on a relatively inexperienced pace attack. Harshit Rana has been named as his replacement in the squad.

The BCCI confirmed Bumrah’s absence on Tuesday night. “Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. The Men's Selection Committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah's replacement,” read the official statement.

Bumrah has not taken the field since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match against Australia in Sydney last month. The ace pacer bowled just 10.1 overs in the first innings before back spasm forced him to undergo scans. While he came out to bat in the second innings, he did not resume bowling duties.

The Indian pacer played a key role in the side's T20 World Cup triumph last year, bowling at an incredible economy rate of just 4.17. He picked 15 wickets in eight matches throughout the tournament.

Harshit Rana – Bumrah's replacement in the Champions Trophy – made his ODI debut earlier this month during the series against England. He produced impressive performances, picking six wickets in three matches, albeit at a slightly expensive economy rate of 6.95.

India at Champions Trophy

The Champions Trophy, scheduled from February 19 to March 9, will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and the UAE. India, adhering to a hybrid model, will play all its matches in Dubai. The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash is set for February 23, while India’s campaign will commence against Bangladesh on February 20. Their final group-stage fixture will be against New Zealand on March 2.