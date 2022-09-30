'Jasprit Bumrah is like a Ferrari and Lamborghini. Not your Toyota Corolla': Former Pakistan captain's warning for India

On Thursday, the Indian cricket team suffered a big blow when reports of Jasprit Bumrah in danger of missing the T20 World Cup emerged. Although nothing is confirmed, that Bumrah is injured with a stress fracture in his back could mean that the premier pacer will be put of action for 5-6 months. With India grappling death bowling issues, Bumrah appeared to be the only bowler had things under control, and for a tournament as big as the World Cup, the prospect of Bumrah not travelling to Australia, couple by the fact that they are already without star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, will hurt India's chances severely.

This is not the first time that Bumrah's back has sidelined him. In 2019, Bumrah missed n considerable amount of cricket due to the same injury, which recently surfaced ahead of the Asia Cup. Bumrah returned to play two T20Is against Australia before missing the first match of the South Africa series due to pain in the back. Stress fracture is something that does not require a surgery and rest is the only way to heal it. But given Bumrah's long stretch of playing matches for India, whether it was inevitable will be a matter of big public debate.

Weighing in on Bumrah's injury, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has issued a warning to the Indian team, urging them to use the pacer judiciously. Bumrah has been given timely rests – he did not play the series in West Indies or against Zimbabwe. And still, the workload hasn't been chalked out well enough to prevent a Bumrah injury. Comparing Bumrah to a couple of luxury cars, Butt called the India pacer a 'weekend car', one that shouldn't be taken out on roads every day.

"Bumrah's action is such that it puts immense load on his back. He plays all three formats and then there is the IPL as well, which is a long tournament. So, India will have to pick and choose. Bumrah is like a Ferrari, or an Aston Martin or a Lamborghini. These are luxury cars which have speed. These are called 'weekend cars'. They are not your everyday Toyota Corolla, that can be driven everywhere. Anyone can scratch it and it wouldn't make a difference. Weekend cars are meant to be driven only on weekends. A genuine fast bowler like Bumrah needs to be managed carefully. Don't play him in every match," Butt said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Butt explained how Bumrah's injury can be a wonderful opportunity for India to shape its next set of fast bowlers. With Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Shami available, the former Pakistan captain reckons all three youngsters need to step up to the occasion and divide the pressure between themselves for the World Cup.

"Bumrah is a bowler of superior quality. He is experienced, a match-winner, can bowl in the middle and death overs, puts pressure early. He is a very versatile bowler and his void will be felt for sure. But then again, it depends how India decide to view this situation. It is a great chance for youngsters to step up. When Bumrah will regain fitness, he will return to the Playing XI, but until then who becomes Bumrah remains to be seen," he added.

