Jasprit Bumrah reacts after being ruled out from South Africa Test series, says ‘Comeback will be stronger than setback,’

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:53 IST

A day after being ruled from the three-match Test series against South Africa due to an injury, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah vouched to return to stronger. Bumrah took to twitter to state that injuries are part and parcel of the game and also thank his well wishers.

“Injuries are part & parcel of the sport. Thank you for all your recovery wishes. My head is held high & I am aiming for a comeback that’s stronger than the setback,” tweeted Bumrah.

Injuries are part & parcel of the sport. Thank you for all your recovery wishes. My head is held high & I am aiming for a comeback that’s stronger than the setback.🦁 pic.twitter.com/E0JG1COHrz — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 25, 2019

Bumrah was ruled out due to a stress fracture on his lower back which might also force him out of next month’s assignment against Bangladesh.

Umesh Yadav was named as Bumrah’s replacement for the three-match series. Yadav last played a Test for India in December 2018, during the tour of Australia. The 31-year-old Yadav, on the other hand, was part of the India A squad that toured the West Indies last month but couldn’t make much of an impact.

In the 41 Tests that he has played so far for India, Yadav has 119 wickets at an average of 33.47.

“The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Bumrah’s replacement,” the BCCI said in a release. A BCCI official, however, said Bumrah could also miss the home series against Bangladesh. That series comprises three T20 Internationals and two Tests, which are part of the World Test Championship. It will be held from November 3 to 26.

“Jasprit is out for a period of seven to eight weeks minimum. This effectively rules him out of the World Championship games against Bangladesh also. He is out till the end of November. That’s how his medical bulletin is at the moment,” the official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“The good thing is that the detection happened at the preliminary stage and that’s why it won’t take more than two months to heal. Otherwise, a stress fracture takes pretty long to heal,” he added. Bumrah had been rested from the recently-concluded Twenty20 series against South Africa, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The paceman, with a sling action, is feared for his immaculate line and length, particularly the perfectly-placed yorkers.

In the Test series against the West Indies, which was his last assignment, Bumrah emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for India with 13 wickets in two Tests.

The 25-year-old became the fastest Indian pacer to take 50 wickets in Tests during the course of that assignment last month. He achieved the feat during the second Test against the Caribbean side.

Bumrah reached the milestone in 11 matches, going past Venkatesh Prasad and Mohammed Shami, who took 13 matches each to touch the mark.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 11:42 IST