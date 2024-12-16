Jasprit Bumrah reminds reporter of his batting skills, asks to use Google on cheeky remark: 'You are questioning...'

Team India paceman Jasprit Bumrah reminded everyone of his batting skills when a reporter suggested he was not the best person to answer his question about Indian batting. Bumrah claimed a wicket haul in the ongoing Brisbane Test and has been the standout bowler in the series. However, his team is not in the best of situations after another early batting collapse on Day 3. Jasprit Bumrah holds the record for most runs in an over in Tests - 35 runs against Stuart Broad.(AFP)

India were four down at stumps with 51 on the scoreboard as the Aussie pace trio - Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins once again exploited their weaknesses. KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten on 33, was the only Indian batter who looked comfortable in the middle on Day 3.

After the day's play, Bumrah was asked about the batting conditions at the Gabba in a twisted manner, to which the Indian paceman made sure everyone was aware of his special record as a batter. He holds the record for most runs in an over in Tests - 35 runs against Stuart Broad.

Reporter: "Hi, Jasprit. What is your assessment of the batting, although you are not the best person to answer the question, but what do you think about the situation of the team, considering the conditions in Gabba?"

Bumrah: “It's an interesting question. But, you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over. But, jokes apart. That's another story.”

Bumrah is currently leading the bowling chart in the BGT with 18 wickets so far but the other Indian bowlers have been struggling to make a mark in the series so far.

India four down at stumps on Day 3

Meanwhile, India were 51 for four at stumps, trailing Australia's first-innings total by 394 runs, as play was abandoned nearly an hour early due to bad light at the Gabba. Rahul was unbeaten on 33 with India skipper Rohit Sharma, who once again came out to bat at number 6, yet to open his account.

Earlier, the hosts resumed in the morning on 405 for seven, adding 40 runs for their last three wickets.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey contributed a valuable 70 before caught slogging, becoming recalled paceman Akash Deep's first and only wicket of the innings.