Jasprit Bumrah to miss England white-ball series before Champions Trophy; BCCI yet to reveal grade of IND star's injury

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 06, 2025 01:55 PM IST

According to a PTI report, the grade of Jasprit Bumrah's injury has not yet been ascertained.

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the final innings of the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia owing ton an injury, is likely to miss the upcoming white-ball series against England at home ahead of the Champions Trophy, which will begin on February 19.

India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts as he walks past the trophy during an official ceremony after the fifth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The SCG in Sydney on January 5(AFP)
India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts as he walks past the trophy during an official ceremony after the fifth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The SCG in Sydney on January 5(AFP)

Bumrah had incurred an injury on Day 2 of the Test series decider at the Sydney Cricket Ground and was immediately taken to the hospital for a scan. He returned to bat the following morning despite having skipped the warm-up session in Sydney, but he did not bowl in Australia's second innings as the hosts successfully chased down 162 with six wickets in hand.

On Saturday, Bumrah's teammate Prasidh Krishna revealed that the star bowler, who bowled more than 150 overs in the series, picking 32 wickets, suffered from back spasms, which could be directly linked to his excessive workload on the tour

According to PTI's sources privy to the development, the grade of Bumrah's back spasm has not yet been ascertained. If Bumrah’s injury is in grade 1 category, then it will take a minimum two to three weeks of rehabilitation before Return to Play (RTP). In case of Grade 2 injury, the recovery can go up to six weeks while Grade 3, the most severe in nature, requires a minimum three months of rest and rehabilitation programmes.

Bumrah to miss England ODI series

With the selectors and the management keen on ensuring a fully-fit Bumrah for the Champions Trophy, he is likely to be rested for the ODI series against England, which will begin on February 6 at home. It was always known Bumrah, along with most key players, would miss the five-match T20I contest against England with the focus currently being on the 50-over format.

However, if Bumrah is found to have suffered from a grade two injury, he could potentially miss the ODIs as well.

