Jasprit Bumrah touted for India captaincy as Allan Border 'couldn't fault' star pacer during stand-in stint in Perth

Allan Border, one of Australia’s all-time greats, has endorsed Jasprit Bumrah’s potential as a future captain for India, following the pacer's impressive leadership performance in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth. Bumrah, who captained India for the first time in the rescheduled Test against England in 2022, led the team to a memorable 295-run victory over Australia at Optus Stadium. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during play on day five of the third cricket test between India and Australia(AP)

Border, speaking to The Times of India, expressed his admiration for Bumrah’s captaincy, highlighting his sharp decision-making and tactical acumen.

"He’ll (Bumrah) do a very good job. In Perth, he used himself properly. Captaincy-wise, the way he set the fields, you couldn’t fault him," Border said.

Bumrah’s leadership was particularly evident in his management of his own bowling and his strategic field placements, both of which contributed significantly to India’s victory.

Bumrah’s performance with the ball has been exceptional throughout the series, with the bowler being the top wicket-taker so far. With 21 wickets from three Tests, including a crucial six-wicket haul in Brisbane, Bumrah has continued to demonstrate his unmatched skill.

Border, however, also noted that Bumrah's unique bowling technique is a big part of his success. "Bumrah, these days, is on that pedestal. His wrists, his release points are different to other bowlers. Because of that hyperextension, he’s releasing the ball a foot further down than other bowlers. He’s got a unique shuffling run-up, and then the snap of these wrists, he’s amazing," said Border.

Action shifts to Boxing Day Test

The fourth Test begins at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, and India will hope for making a strong comeback in the series.

With 21 wickets at an economy rate of 2.60, Bumrah’s contribution has been a major factor in India’s competitive performances in the series so far, and India will be hopeful that their star bowler will deliver again.