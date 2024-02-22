RCB star set for debut in Virat Kohli's absence: How Jasprit Bumrah-less India can lineup vs England in 4th Test

Will Jasprit Bumrah's absence be a concern for Team India? Rohit Sharma and Co. are aiming for a series-securing win over the crestfallen England side in the 4th Test on Friday. Exposing Bazball's shortcomings in the previous encounter, Ravindra Jadeja-inspired Team India crushed Ben Stokes and Co. at Rajkot to take a 2-1 lead over the visitors. The Yashasvi Jaiswal-starrer India side handed England its biggest Test defeat since 1934 at Rajkot. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the lbw wicket of England's Zak Crawley (REUTERS)

India released vice-captain Bumrah while revising its squad for the 4th Test against England in Ranchi. Already without former skipper Virat Kohli, India will miss the services of Bumrah and KL Rahul in the potential series decider against England's Bazeballers at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. Released from the squad for the 3rd Test, Mukesh has re-joined the roster for the Ranchi encounter. Hosts India arrived in MS Dhoni's den with speedsters Mukesh and Akash Deep.

Who will replace Bumrah?

With fast bowler Mohammed Siraj set to lead the pace attack of the hosts, uncapped Akash Deep can replace Bumrah in the Indian lineup for the Ranchi showdown. Uncapped pace Akash is the frontrunner to team up with Siraj in the 4th Test. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star was seen sweating it out in the nets before the penultimate match of the five-game series on Thursday. The RCB pacer also bowled full tilt with Bengal teammate Mukesh yesterday. The hosts have handed debut caps to Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan in the ongoing England Test series.

Akash Deep vs Mukesh

"Anybody who gets into the Indian team has to be a special cricketer," batting coach Vikram Rathour said when he was asked about Akash Deep. The Indian pacer made it to the Test squad after picking up 12 wickets in the three games against England Lions. Veterans Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin can spearhead the spin department with Kuldeep Yadav. In-form Yashasvi Jaiswal and premier batter Shubman Gill will hope to extend their free-scoring run against England in the Ranchi encounter. Middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan and wicketkeeper Jurel will retain their spots in the starting eleven in Ranchi.

India's likely XI against England for 4th Test in Ranchi:

Top-order: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill,

Middle-order: Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk),

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin,

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar/Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj.